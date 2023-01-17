According to news from the market, Apple may surprise release new products in the short term, and the most popular one is the long-awaited VR head-mounted device. The news triggered a surge in Apple concept stocks. AAC Technologies (2018) soared 10% on Monday. Yesterday, it further broke through the 20 yuan barrier, hitting a high of more than 6 months. The next stop is to look at the resistance of 24 yuan.

According to reports, Jon Prosser, a well-known source of breaking news, revealed on Twitter that Apple is likely to have new news appearing on the Apple Newsroom online news release page this week. It also caused quite a bit of speculation.

Foreign media estimate that there may be several new products, such as MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch versions. But the market is most looking forward to the Apple VR headset. Although several reports have pointed out that Apple’s VR headset may be delayed until 2023 or later. Coincidentally, AAC has recently released several new technologies to expand the AR/VR market.

AAC Technologies held a press conference recently, announcing the debut of three major technologies, including the bionic vibration motor, Opera high-bass crossover solution, and the new acoustic and tactile integrated combo solution. Among them, the new acoustic and tactile integrated combo solution allows more consumers to enjoy the flagship tactile auditory experience at the same time. Compared with the common acoustic + tactile feedback solution in the industry, it can release 25% of the space and reduce the weight by 12%. Widely used in mobile phones, wearable devices, AR/VR and other fields.

VR devices expected to resume growth this year

2023 is described as a year of “VR ecological explosion”. Consumer electronics giants including Apple, Samsung, and Sony are also planning to launch their own AR/VR products in 2023. Market research firm IDC pointed out in a report that shipments of AR and VR devices will resume growth in 2023, with an expected annual growth rate of 31.5%. In addition, IDC also stated that the global AR and VR market will continue to maintain a growth rate of more than 30% in the next few years, and shipments may reach 35.1 million units by 2026.

AAC Technologies is one of the major suppliers of consumer electronics components. In recent years, it has also begun to actively develop new products to meet the new demands of the market. In the past, AAC mainly benefited from the sales of the iPhone, but in recent years, the sales of the iPhone have gradually declined. In the future, if AAC can enter the new product market, it will have a quite positive effect on its performance. This year will be the year of the explosion of VR devices. AAC may have good news one after another, providing support for its stock price to rebound.

heard the news