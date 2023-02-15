Home Technology Hearthstone announces price increases for in-game items – Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft
Hearthstone announces price increases for in-game items

Hearthstone announces price increases for in-game items

Hearthstone is increasing the prices of its in-game items in several regions, including the UK, Ukraine, Turkey, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and more.

This was outlined in an official post on the Hearthstone forums, outlining that the price increase will be rolling out as part of the game’s 25.4 patch. These adjustments will be made across all platforms and stores.

While we know prices are going up, and where they are going up, we don’t know how much they’re going to go up. We also don’t know if these increases were limited to certain items, or if they were store-wide increases. Some people already think they already know how much the price has gone up in their region, and while this hasn’t been officially confirmed, it does look bad, as Argentinians are seeing a 7x increase in their in-game store purchases.

The decision has been unpopular with fans, who were particularly unhappy with the decision to raise prices in Ukraine, whose economy has been suffering for almost a year due to the Russian invasion.

