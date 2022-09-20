The game director of Hearthstone has left Blizzard Entertainment. The news originally came from the Twitter account of August Dean Ayala (former game director), who announced his departure on September 16 and made a series of tweets to the community; he explained that in the company After 11 years on the job, he will turn to new things. In a tweet, he expressed his honor and gratitude for what he and his colleagues have built as Blizzard develops the game and becomes part of Hearthstone.

“After 11 years, I’m leaving Blizzard. Hearthstone is an incredible game,” Araya said. “Having played even a small role in its creation, I’ll never forget that honor. Thank you to all the players, and a special thank you to the creators of my game. I’m so proud of everything we’ve built together.

Since leaving the company, Ayala’s Twitter bio now jokingly includes the description “unemployed,” as his last day as game director at Blizzard was September 17. In a series of tweets following the initial announcement, Ayala went on to thank his various colleagues at the company over the years, and expressed his gratitude for being able to advance at the company to his final and final role as game director – which he did this year. He was promoted to the position earlier before he left. Ayala has been promoted during Hearthstone development, and it will no doubt be his legacy as a developer in California.