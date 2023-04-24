Heat pump heating: function, costs & power consumption

Heat pump heating has many advantages in terms of function, costs and power consumption. In this article we will introduce you to the heating variant.

Heat pumps are an environmentally friendly form of heating that has gained popularity in recent years. They not only have the advantage that they protect the environment, but also that they are very cost- and energy-efficient in the long term. GIGA shows you everything you need to know about the heating option!

While heat pumps ensure warm living spaces, electricity can be produced with solar cells. This video shows whether a balcony power plant is actually worth it.

How does a heat pump work?

A heat pump uses the ambient air to generate heat. For this purpose, the heat is transported from a low temperature level to a higher temperature level. The ambient heat is absorbed from the outside, passed through a refrigerant and evaporated in the process. Then the refrigerant is pumped through a compressor, increasing the pressure and temperature. The heated refrigerant is then passed through the heating system, where the energy is transferred to the air in the room. Do you want to know more? We go into more detail about how the heat pump works.

How much does a heat pump heating system cost?

The power consumption of a heat pump depends primarily on the size of the building and the required heat output. In general, however, the power consumption is between 27 and 42 kWh per square meter of living space. The costs for the operating current of the heating alternative are approx between 400 and 1000 euros per year. The acquisition costs, on the other hand, are somewhat higher. Expect to pay between 10,000 and 15,000 euros here. However, it is important to emphasize that these costs can pay off in the long term through savings in energy costs. We will explain to you how you can determine the power consumption of your heat pump yourself.

The heat pump really is that sustainable

The heat pump is a popular and promising technology that is becoming increasingly important as a result of climate change. But how environmentally friendly is this technology really? In fact, the heat pump offers many advantages over conventional heating systems, such as higher energy efficiency and lower CO2 emissions. However, the sustainability of the heat pump also depends on various factors, such as the origin of the electricity and the type of heat source. Therefore, when purchasing a heat pump, individual factors and conditions should always be taken into account in order to find the most sustainable solution possible. We give you an overview of the advantages and disadvantages of heat pumps.

