Heat pumps: green light for sale by Viessmann

In April, the Hessian heating manufacturer Viessmann announced that it would sell its air conditioning division to US competitor Carrier Global. That caused a stir. There are no objections from the Ministry of Economy. Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck has no objections to the sale of Viessmann’s heat pump business to a US group. The Ministry of Economic Affairs issued Viessmann with a so-called clearance certificate as part of an investment review, as a spokeswoman in Berlin said. The “Handelsblatt” reported first. Robert Habeck / press photo Nadine Stegemann

The clearance certificate is therefore issued on the condition that the clauses agreed by the parties to secure the location are observed. These are the decisive basis for decision-making. The ministry assumes that the two parties will abide by the clauses, the spokeswoman said. Otherwise, the ministry would get back into an audit.

The Hessian heating manufacturer Viessmann announced in April that it would sell its air conditioning division, including the lucrative heat pumps, to US competitor Carrier Global. This put the price at 12 billion euros.

Viessmann announced that both sides had agreed on long-term guarantees. Operational redundancies are excluded for three years, important locations are secured for five years and Allendorf an der Eder in Hesse is set as the headquarters for ten years.

Greentech Viessmann: Environmentally friendly solutions for heating, air conditioning and refrigeration technology

Viessmann is an international company that is active in various areas of heating, air conditioning and refrigeration technology. In the field of renewable energies and green technologies, Viessmann is committed to offering environmentally friendly solutions and making a contribution to climate protection. Here are some Viessmann activities and products in this area:

Solar energy: Viessmann manufactures solar thermal systems that use solar energy to heat water and support heating. These systems consist of solar collectors, storage and control technology. Biomass heating systems: Viessmann offers wood and pellet heating systems that use renewable fuels. These heaters use renewable raw materials and help reduce CO2 emissions. Heat pumps: Viessmann produces air and geothermal heat pumps that use ambient heat to heat buildings and supply hot water. Heat pumps are energy efficient solutions that use renewable energy. Power-to-heat systems: Viessmann develops solutions for converting excess electricity from renewable sources into heat. These power-to-heat systems help to take advantage of fluctuating energy production while reducing CO2 emissions. Energy storage: Viessmann also offers energy storage solutions that can store excess energy for later use. These storage systems contribute to the efficient use of renewable energy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

