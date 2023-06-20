Heat pumps in the USA: cheap climate protection

Heat pumps powered by electricity are known to be able to both heat and cool houses. And surprisingly inexpensive – at least in the USA: According to new studies, these devices are now just as common in low-income households there as in more affluent ones. The pattern is unusual for climate protection technology, which is otherwise more likely to be adopted by the wealthy.

Heating buildings is a huge climate concern, with around 10 percent of global emissions coming from trying to keep our indoor spaces comfortable. That’s why governments are very keen that people use new devices like heat pumps that can run on electricity from clean sources. They should help to replace systems that burn fossil fuels.

However, emission-reducing technologies have so far not been evenly distributed. In the US, for example, the wealthiest households are five times more likely to own solar panels and 10 times more likely to own electric vehicles than low-income households. Even lower-cost technologies such as high-efficiency washing machines and LED light bulbs are more likely to be used in higher-income households.

Surprisingly, however, heat pumps do not appear to be following this trend, according to an analysis of 2020 US household energy use data released this month. According to this, about 15 percent of households from all income brackets use heat pumps as the primary source of heating. The US Energy Information Agency (EIA) collected the figures and published them in March. “I was shocked when I saw this pattern,” says Lucas Davis, an energy economist at the University of California, Berkeley, who analyzed the data.

Doubling in just five years

The data reflects a significant increase in usage in households with annual incomes under $20,000. According to the EIA, only around seven percent of these households used heat pumps in 2015, and by 2020 there were already twice as many. The prevalence in wealthy households, on the other hand, remained about the same during this period. The reasons for this pattern aren’t entirely clear, although it may have to do with where new construction is taking place, Davis says.

Not income, but factors such as electricity prices and the local climate would have a much greater influence on whether a house is equipped with a heat pump. The devices work more efficiently in warmer weather and are more common in states with milder winters, particularly the southeastern United States. About 40 percent of homes in Alabama, South Carolina, and North Carolina use heat pumps.

Lower electricity prices, which make the operation of heat pumps cheaper, can also ensure greater acceptance. While heat pumps typically have a high initial cost, the combination of central air conditioning and heating can be even more expensive, making a combined system a more economical choice to start with.

Ultimately, the analysis suggests there are some places where heat pumps are simply a cost-effective option today, Davis says. “I don’t think this decision is ideologically guided. I think it’s about dollars and cents.”

Transferrable to other regions?

This pattern may not be repeated in other parts of the world, says Yannick Monschauer, an energy analyst at the International Energy Agency. There would not be much global data today on which households have heat pumps installed. But some studies in Europe have shown that higher-income households are more likely to have them installed. The topic is known from Germany.

The initial cost remains high and will continue to be a barrier in many parts of the world. That’s especially the case with more expensive models that draw heat from the ground rather than the air — or homes that need to be retrofitted with new technology, Monschauer says. You may then also need insulation measures.

Incentives such as rebates and tax credits will be key in encouraging heat pumps to be used outside of the narrow confines where the devices are already the most economical option, says Monschauer – particularly in low-income households.

In addition, the devices – for example in the inexpensive split version – can cool in summer and heat in winter. In addition, at least this type of heat pump is comparatively easy to install if you only have a few rooms to supply.

help from the state treasury

There are already incentives to install such systems in more than 30 countries around the world. New US programs could help even more households use the devices to reduce emissions and energy bills.

The US Inflation Reduction Act, passed last year, provides tax credits of up to $2,000 for taxpayers who install heat pumps. Rebate programs can bring in as much as $8,000 per household, depending on the state.

It remains to be seen how these incentives will affect the spread of heat pumps across the country. Overall, the proportion of households using them is still low, and there is no guarantee that they will continue to be equally adopted by those with different income levels.

But researchers like Davis see the potential for incentives to continue bringing the cost savings and climate advances associated with heat pumps to everyone, not just the wealthy. “At least in the US, the technology has the potential to be embraced by a wide variety of people,” he says. “There’s something egalitarian about it.”

(vs.)

To home page

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

