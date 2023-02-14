Kingston launched the Kingston FURY Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD specially designed for the PS5 console with an aluminum alloy heat sink, with a maximum capacity of 4TB. Let’s see its performance.

Same as the graphene heat sink version launched earlier, it adopts Phison Phison PS5018-E18 PCIe 4.0 x4 controller solution, with 3D TLC NAND Flash memory, and the capacity of more than 2TB can reach the maximum storage capacity efficacy.

The 2TB model in this review is composed of 8 flash memory chips + 2 1GB DDR4 DRAM cache memory chips. The heat sink is made of aluminum extrusion, embellished with oblique cutting lines, the surface is covered with sandblasting and black anodized plating, and then printed with the logo and product name. The overall thickness is 10.5 mm, so it is compatible with the PS5 SSD installation space .

The performance of the PC platform is basically the same as that of the graphene heat sink version, the main difference is only in the operating temperature. After going through the full set of CrystalDiskMark (+ Mix) performance tests, the maximum temperature of the graphene heat sink version reached 74°C, while the maximum temperature of the aluminum alloy heat sink version was only 57°C, a full 17°C lower.

If it is loaded on the PS5 host, the measured read rate is nearly 6500 MB/s, which is no different from the built-in SSD in the system.

Summarize

Currently, the 2TB aluminum alloy heat sink version of the Kingston FURY Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD channel is priced at NT$ 6880, which is only NT$ 400 more than the graphene heat sink version. You can directly install it into the PS5 when you buy it. There is no need to manually assemble the heat sink, or consider the size compatibility of the heat sink. It is a very convenient and affordable PS5 capacity expansion solution.

Of course, for PC users, the aluminum alloy heatsink version of Kingston FURY Renegade SSD is more suitable for motherboards without M.2 heatsinks. If you want to use the M.2 heat sink that comes with the motherboard to maintain visual integrity, it is recommended to buy the graphene heat sink version of the Kingston FURY Renegade SSD!