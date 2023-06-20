Heating management startup Juconn secures EUR 3.5 million investment

The Munich-based company Juconn, which specializes in digital heating management, has secured 3.5 million euros in capital for the scaling of its Immoconn heating software. With the investment, the start-up wants to further expand sales and thus serve the increasing demand for digital heating monitoring. The young company is already expecting another round of financing in the fall.

Heating monitoring important for decarbonization

In addition to private investors, the sponsors also include the lead investors Grünwald Equity and minnt. The investment is particularly important in view of the current heating exchange discussion, since technologies that can be used in the short term, such as heating monitoring, play an important role in the decarbonisation of the building stock. The Immoconn box can be installed in any boiler room, both in new and existing buildings.

Using software, the box evaluates real-time data from the boiler room using an AI and converts it into recommendations for action. This includes optimized specifications for night reduction, legionella control, burner control and pressure ranges. In the case of several properties, this data can be compared via the system in terms of its efficiency. The dashboards, in which the data is then displayed and evaluated, enable property management companies, property owners and facility managers to see directly where there is a problem or where there is a need for optimization.

Juconn already established in Germany

The boxes should reduce service costs in the long term. This should also alleviate the problem of the practically ubiquitous shortage of skilled workers. According to Juconn, heating costs can be reduced by up to 20 percent in a very short time. “We have already been able to successfully offer our solutions to various customers throughout Germany. The financing gives us the opportunity to further expand our sales and to grow together with our team and our partners,” says Julian Dawo, Managing Director of Juconn.

Lead investor Grünwald Equity is an investor group with many years of experience in the field of energy supply with renewable energies, craft businesses and software solutions. “With regard to a successful heating transition, digital heating management is an option that can be implemented quickly and has been proven to reduce costs and, above all, CO2 emissions. We believe in the potential of heating monitoring and look forward to walking the path to decarbonization of the building sector together with Immoconn,” says Christian König, Investment Manager at Grünwald Equity.