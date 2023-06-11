Heating with green energy: Traffic lights continue to bicker about the heat transition

heat pump? gas heater? Paletts heating? Oh yes, dear people, there are a lot of questions about heating these days.

This is also the case with big politics in Berlin: Today Chancellor Olaf Scholz defended the heating law planned by the coalition against criticism. The law will be examined in the Bundestag in all directions with a single goal: “No one should be overwhelmed and have to do something that he or she cannot afford,” said the SPD politician to the broadcaster Antenne Bayern, according to a statement dated Sunday. The current version is quite different from a bill that has not been fully discussed.



Greentech heating in focus: heat transition with heat pumps?