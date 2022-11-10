Home Technology Helbiz Taxi is here and integrates its app with the Wetaxi service
Helbiz Taxi is here and integrates its app with the Wetaxi service

Helbiz Taxi is here and integrates its app with the Wetaxi service

New mobility ideas for Helbiz, which after sharing scooters, bicycles and electric scooters now focuses on taxis thanks to the new partnership with Wetaxi, one of the main operators in the sector in Italy. The collaboration will allow Helbiz users to book taxis directly from the application, knowing immediately the maximum fare.

In 2020, Wetaxi connects over 23% of taxi operators in Italy and expects to reach half of the market within the next two years. The service is available in over 20 Italian cities including Rome, Milan, Naples and Turin. Users will be able to know, from the moment of booking, the maximum price associated with the ride, to ensure easier planning thanks to the Guaranteed Rate service offered by Wetaxi. In addition, passengers will be able to choose between multiple payment methods and book shared routes with their friends.

