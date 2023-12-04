Hell bet: These Black Friday deals are worth it

The discount campaign for the upcoming Christmas has just started at Teufel. You can already benefit from significant discounts on a wide range of high-quality audio products and get great bargains. We have put together the best offers here for you.

Christmas at Teufel: These are the best audio deals

The Berlin company Teufel stands for first-class sound for speakers, home cinema systems, sound bars and headphones. Normally the devices are not exactly cheap, but thanks to the current ones Christmas promotion you can Huge discounts of up to 300 euros on numerous audio products secure (view offers at Teufel). With the voucher code VKF-GUQ4-UWI you can also secure free shipping. But be careful: the promotion is only valid for a short time and particularly popular products may sell out early.

The 18 best current deals at Teufel at a glance

If you don’t want to miss out on really good sound while watching a movie at home, you should take a look at these offers. But you can also get good deals when you’re on the go. Anyone looking for the perfect home cinema sound will quickly find what they are looking for and can save a lot. Many products are even… previous best price available!

Devil Cinebar One

Instead of 299.99 euros: Ultra-compact, versatile soundbar for thrilling sound for film sound, music and games.

Teufel Cinebar 11

Instead of 449.99 euros: 2.1 soundbar set with Bluetooth, HDMI, 8 long-throw speakers and a wirelessly controlled T6 subwoofer.

Devil Cinedeck

Instead of 649.99 euros: Powerful, top-class sound deck for TV, music and gaming playback at a high level.

Teufel Cinebar Duett Power Edition “2.1-Set”

Instead of 699.99 euros: Slim, top-class soundbar with a powerful T 8 subwoofer for thrilling TV and music playback.

Teufel Cinebar Ultima

Instead of 699.99 euros: Powerful, top-class soundbar with a brutal 380 watts for TV, music and gaming playback at a high level.

Teufel Cinebar Lux

Instead of 899.99 euros: Soundbar with integrated subwoofer, four passive bass membranes and HDMI connection with ARC/CEC support.

Devil Ultima 40

Instead of 499.99 euros: two large floorstanding speakers with a 3-way system and two heavy-duty woofers.

Teufel Ultima 40 Surround 5.1-Set

Instead of 999.99 euros: 5.1 set with subwoofer, two bookshelf speakers, a center speaker and two floorstanding speakers.

Teufel Consono 25 Mk3 “5.1-Set”

Instead of 299.99 euros: 5.1 home cinema set with 2-way micro satellites, slim but powerful 100-watt subwoofer.

Devil Rockster Go

Instead of 149.99 euros: compact outdoor Bluetooth speaker.

Devil Rockster Cross

Instead of 349.99 euros: Outdoor Bluetooth speakers with high volume and rich bass. Jet-water protected according to IPX5, battery life of up to 16 hours.

Devil Radio One

Instead of 169.99 euros: Bluetooth DAB/FM radio alarm clock with a pleasant sound for falling asleep and extensive alarm functions.

Teufel Radio 3SIXTY

Instead of 349.99 euros RRP: Digital radio with 1000+ radio stations via DAB+, Internet or FM reception and music via Amazon Music, Spotify, USB playback and directly from your smartphone.

Teufel Music Station

Instead of 599.99 euros: HiFi class CD internet radio with many streaming options, digital radio and FM as well as CD & USB.

Teufel Rockster Air 2

Instead of 699.99 euros: Mobile, active event Bluetooth speaker of the highest quality: for music, stage, parties and speeches, battery operated, ready to play.

Devil Airy Sports

Instead of 119.99 euros: Bluetooth in-ear sports headphones with linear HD speakers and effective external sound insulation.

Teufel Airy TWS

Instead of 99.99 euros: Wireless in-ear headphones with long-throw linear HD speakers for rich kick bass, precise highs and warm mids.

Teufel Real Blue NC

Instead of 229.99 euros: circumaural, closed HD Bluetooth headphones of the highest quality with active noise canceling.

Teufel’s Cinebar in the hands-on video from GIGA:

Teufel: Berlin HiFi sound at bargain prices

devil is a renowned audio manufacturer from Berlin, known for its high-quality speakers and headphones. One of Teufel’s trademarks is the Direct saleswhich allows the company to market its products affordable prices to offer. Many Teufel products have also developed in recent years Top marks in the tests carried out by the consumer organization Stiftung Warentest receive.

This is proof of that excellent sound quality, workmanship and value for money of the products. Teufel is also known for his innovative Technologie and the mature one Design.

