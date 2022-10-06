This week’s Epic Games limited-time free event is giving away two games, the indie games “Rising Hell” (Rising Hell) and “Slain: Back From Hell”, which can be permanently saved to your collection as long as you log in to the EGS store to pick up the game.

“Rising Hell” is a pixel-style horizontal action independent game launched by the Indonesian game team Tahoe Games in 2021. Players can experience multiple characters and skills in the game, with heavy metal background music, and wreak havoc in a dungeon randomly generated by Roguelite elements. Break through level after level of boss obstruction to escape the abyss of hell.

The next limited free game is also the pixel-style horizontal action game “Slain: Back From Hell”, which was launched by Wolf Brew Games in 2016. The earliest game “Slain” received negative reviews when it was launched, so this game cost a few more. Monthly adjustment and re-release with “Slain: Back From Hell” received rave reviews.

The Epic Games Store this week’s duet of hell is limited to “Rising Hell” and “Slain: Back From Hell” for a limited time.

In addition, next week’s Epic Games will be giving away the game “ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove!”.