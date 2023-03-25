“Hello Neighbor” series of virtual reality (VR) new work “Hello Neighbor VR: Search and Rescue (temporary translation, original name: Hello Neighbor VR: Search and Rescue)” today (24) at the “Future Game Spring Exhibition 2023 ( Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2023)” released a new promotional video, the PSVR and PSVR2 versions of the game are scheduled to be released on May 25, and the follow-up plan supports devices such as Quest and Steam VR.

“Hello Neighbor VR: Search and Rescue” is a new VR work based on “Hello Neighbor”. Players will be in a strange house in the first person and experience the feeling that their field of vision is plunged into darkness. Players return to the house as one of six Little Neighborhood Heroes, confronting their own fears while freeing their friends imprisoned in a spooky dungeon. Players must understand and thoroughly master the special abilities of each character, while avoiding the weird neighbor himself, solve puzzles, reveal secrets, and escape from the house smoothly.

