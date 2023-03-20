The front cover of this generation of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X has changed from a square shape to a puzzle shape like the current one, and the shape is quite distinctive. But I personally think it is a bit difficult to hold, and the thermal paste is easy to get stuck in the groove when cleaning it XD.

On the back, it can be seen that this CPU has changed from the previous generation of PGA package to this generation of LGA package. Simply put, the part of the pins is transferred to the motherboard, which reduces the risk of crooked pins caused by CPU collision.

The number of cores is the same as the previous generation R9 5950X, which is 16C32T, but the basic clock speed has been directly increased from 3.4GHz to 4.5GHz, and the maximum overclocking frequency has also been increased from 4.9GHz to 5.7GHz.

The L2 Cache is doubled to 16MB, PCIe support is upgraded to PCIe 5.0, and the memory has also changed from DDR4 to DDR5. At the same time, the entire series of this generation has also added internal graphics. I used to think that the internal display of the CPU was useless, but since I started unpacking, I found that Debug is really convenient. This generation of 7000 series has more AV1 decoders than the 5000 series products with built-in display, and the experience of mainstream video and audio editing in the future should be greatly improved.

The upgraded motherboard this time uses ASUS ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming Wi-Fi, which has 18+2 power supplies, 2 PCIe 5.0 x16 and other rich I/O. It is really handsome in appearance and quite luxurious in specifications.

We have unpacked this motherboard before, and it is about the same price range as my dad’s original ASUS C8H at around $15,000, which is basically the highest specification for players.

The memory is also the Team Group T-Force Vulcan DDR5–5200 16x2GB that has been unpacked before. After all, my dad is mainly doing 3D graphics. The recommended RAM is 32GB. This set of memory meets the needs and the price is quite cost-effective.

The graphics card part continues to use my dad’s original ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3080Ti Trinity. Since the performance of the graphics card itself is quite sufficient, I didn’t help my dad upgrade it this time (of course, it’s mainly because I don’t have a budget XD

The specifications before and after this upgrade are listed here:

CPU：AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

Upgrade》AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

Cooler：CoolerMaster ML360L V2 ARGB

MB：ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Hero

Upgrade》ASUS ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming Wi-Fi

RAM：G.SKILL Trident Z Royal DDR4–4000 32Gx2

Upgrade》TEAMGROUP T-Force Vulcan DDR5–5200 16x2GB

Graphic：ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3080Ti Trinity

SSD：SAMSUNG 980 Pro 500GB

PSU：Seasonic Focus GX1000

Chassis：CORSAIR 5000D

First look at the part of Cinebench R23. With PBO turned on, the score reaches 37,986 points for multi-core, which is significantly ahead of other products.

The single-core score is 2,032 points, compared with the 28,261/1,587 points of the previous generation R9 5950X, it has increased by 30% regardless of single-core or multi-core, which is very exaggerated.

The multi-core is even on the verge of tying up to the rival i9–13900K. You must know that AMD’s CPU is two or three thousand yuan cheaper!

Then the clock is also set at 3 GHz, we can see that R9 7950X still ranks first with its multi-core, but the gap with R9 5950X which is also 16C32T is not as much as before.

It can also be seen from the single core that the performance improvement brought about by this architecture upgrade is about 10%, and the rest is driven by frequency increase.

3DMark CPU Profile multi-core 16,284, the result is the same as R23, which is about 30% higher.

The single core is 1,120, which is also a significant improvement compared to the previous generation R9 5950X.

In the part of VRay Benchmark, R9 7950X scored 29,707 points, a standout. While the R9 5950X scored 21,330 points, it can be seen that the performance is approximately equal to the R9 7900X.

7-Zip compressed 163,036 MIPS, decompressed 266,554 MIPS, and overall 214,795 MIPS. Compared with the previous generation R9 5950X, it is a significant improvement.

The scores of Blender Benchmark are R9 5950X and Xiaoying R9 7900X. It is obvious that rendering has more cores.

Blender: junkshop R9 7950X scored 172.69, R9 5950X 138.15.

Blender: classroom R9 7950X scored 139.16, R9 5950X scored 101.39.

Browser’s JetStream doesn’t know why the R9 7900X got the highest score.

Finally, let’s talk about purchasing suggestions. From the previous running scores, we can see that the performance of the R9 5950X is roughly equivalent to the R9 7900X of this generation. Therefore, I personally think that if the processor is originally R9 5950X, and then feel that the performance is enough, in fact, I will not recommend that you must upgrade to R9 7950X, even if you really want to, you can wait for the later X3D version.

For those who are about to buy a computer, the R9 5950X can be paired with a more cost-effective motherboard and cheaper DDR4 memory, but the 7000 series has updated specification support and is fully equipped with built-in graphics as standard, so compared to most products of the 5000 series There are also more hardware audio-visual codecs. In fact, the two generations of products have their own advantages, and you can choose according to your budget.

The R9 7950X is really a bargain at a price of about $18,000 on the current channel. The performance is almost equal to the competition, but the price is much cheaper. It is worth considering for friends who pursue CP value and performance at the same time! It can be said that the fragrance of AMD’s CPU is quite enough now. If you want to upgrade to a more top-level friend, you can wait for AMD to launch the 7950 X3D version, and there will be more performance improvements.

