here are all the games of August 2023…

Despite the already torrid climate, August for GeForce NOW is hotter than ever, with 41 new games arriving in the catalogue. Yes, you read that right: forty-one. In fact, this month NVIDIA celebrates the new Ultimate subscription, which allows you to play up to 240fps. And that’s not all, because the launch of the RTX 4080 SuperPods is also celebrated.

Among the new games of August too Baldur’s Gate 3 (to be released on August 3 worldwide)Sengoku Dynasty, Moving Out 2, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy and much, much more.

But before we get into the month, let’s start by taking a look at the new games already this week:

F1 Manager 2023 (New Steam Launch July 31)

Bloons TD 6 (Free on Epic Games Store, August 3)

Bloons TD Battles 2 (Steam)

Brick Rigs (Steam)

Demonologist (Steam)

Empires of the Undergrowth (Steam)

Stardeus (Steam)

The Talos Principle (Steam)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Steam)

Yet Another Zombie Survivors (Steam)

GeForce Now: All games for August 2023

WrestleQuest (New launch on Steam, August 7)

I Am Future (New launch on Steam, August 8)

Atlas Fallen (New launch on Steam, August 10th)

Sengoku Dynasty (New launch on Steam, August 10th)

Tales & Tactics (New launch on Steam, August 10th)

Moving Out 2 (New launch on Steam, August 15th)

Hammerwatch II (New launch on Steam, August 15th)

Desynced (New launch on Steam, August 15th)

Wayfinder (New launch on Steam, August 15th)

The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood (New launch on Steam, August 16th)

Gord (New launch on Steam, August 17)

Book of Hours (New launch on Steam, August 17)

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew (New launch on Steam, August 17)

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (New launch on Steam, August 18)

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk (New launch on Steam, August 18)

Jumplight Odyssey (New launch on Steam, August 21)

Blasphemous 2 (New launch on Steam, August 24th)

RIDE 5 (New launch on Steam, August 24th)

Sea of Stars (New launch on Steam, August 29)

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy (New launch on Steam, August 31st)

Deceit 2 (New launch on Steam, August 31st)

Inkbound (Steam)

LEGO Brawls (Epic Games Store)

Regiments (Steam)

Session (Epic Games Store)

Smalland: Survive the Wilds (Epic Games Store)

Super hot (Epic Games Store)

Unconquered Land (Epic Games Store)

Wall World (Steam)

Wild West Dynasty (Epic Games Store)

WRECKFEST (Epic Games Store)

Xenonauts 2 (Epic Games Store)



