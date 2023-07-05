here are all the games of July 2023…

NVIDIA doesn’t stop even in the summer and continues to bring new games to its cloud gaming service GeForce NOW also in July. This month I am 14 new additions to the vast library of titles already available, to offer players an ever more varied and engaging experience.

Upcoming games include two action RPGs from Square Enix, OCTOPATH TRAVELER e OCTOPATH TRAVELER II, which will be available later this month on GeForce NOW. These are two titles that will transport players into eight different stories, one for each protagonist traveler. Each character has their own personality and unique abilities to use in combat. Each choice will affect the fate of the travelers and the course of their adventures. In addition, OCTOPATH TRAVELER II introduces a novelty for the series: the day-night cycle, which radically changes the look of the game world and makes it even more fascinating.

We remind you that Ultimate subscribers will be able to enjoy both games in streaming fino a 4K a 120 fps.

Here are all the July 2023 games for GeForce Now members

Embr (Steam)

MotoGP 23 (Steam)

OCTOPATH TRAVELER (Steam)

OCTOPATH TRAVELER II (Steam)

Pro Cycling Manager 2023 (Steam)

Riders Republic (Steam)

Starship Troopers: Extermination (Steam)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie (New launch on Steam, July 7)

Jagged Alliance 3 (New release on Steam, from July 14th)

Xenonauts 2 (Steam, from July 18)

Viewfinder (Steam, from July 18)

Techtonics (Steam, from July 18)

Remnant II (Steam, from July 25)

F1 Manager 2023 (Steam, from July 31)

