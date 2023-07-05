Home » here are all the games of July 2023…
Technology

here are all the games of July 2023…

by admin
here are all the games of July 2023…

NVIDIA doesn’t stop even in the summer and continues to bring new games to its cloud gaming service GeForce NOW also in July. This month I am 14 new additions to the vast library of titles already available, to offer players an ever more varied and engaging experience.

Upcoming games include two action RPGs from Square Enix, OCTOPATH TRAVELER e OCTOPATH TRAVELER II, which will be available later this month on GeForce NOW. These are two titles that will transport players into eight different stories, one for each protagonist traveler. Each character has their own personality and unique abilities to use in combat. Each choice will affect the fate of the travelers and the course of their adventures. In addition, OCTOPATH TRAVELER II introduces a novelty for the series: the day-night cycle, which radically changes the look of the game world and makes it even more fascinating.

We remind you that Ultimate subscribers will be able to enjoy both games in streaming fino a 4K a 120 fps.

Here are all the July 2023 games for GeForce Now members

Embr (Steam)

MotoGP 23 (Steam)

OCTOPATH TRAVELER (Steam)

OCTOPATH TRAVELER II (Steam)

Pro Cycling Manager 2023 (Steam)

Riders Republic (Steam)

Starship Troopers: Extermination (Steam)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie (New launch on Steam, July 7)

Jagged Alliance 3 (New release on Steam, from July 14th)

Xenonauts 2 (Steam, from July 18)

Viewfinder (Steam, from July 18)

Techtonics (Steam, from July 18)

Remnant II (Steam, from July 25)

F1 Manager 2023 (Steam, from July 31)

See also  The faults of the parents and those of Fortnite

Writing is my passion, music is my life and Liam Gallagher my God. Otherwise I’m 30 and a musician, singer and songwriter. Here I mainly write about music and videogames, but everything that has to do with the creation of parallel worlds fascinates me. 🌋From Pompeii with love.🧡

View all articles

You may also like

Developers Doubtful: The Future of Banjo-Kazooie Looks Dim

New features with Jabra PanaCast 50 AI

Paid blue check on Facebook and Instagram: how...

Lamborghini Expands Product Portfolio with New High-Performance Bikes

The Serie A 2023/24 calendar has been drawn:...

Paid blue check on Facebook and Instagram: how...

HPE ProLiant: New Vulnerability! Vulnerability allows code execution

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker’s Memorable Low-Poly Grapes Make...

Why the “Holy Grail” of e-mobility is still...

Home cleaning innovation starts from the floor

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy