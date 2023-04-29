here are OPPO’s tips for a perfect gift • Techzilla

On the occasion of Mother’s Day of next May 14, OPPO recommends some of the products of its ecosystem for all smart mothers who need a technological ally capable of accompanying them among the thousand commitments of their days: from flagship smartphones, including the new OPPO Find N2 Flipto audio and wearable devices, such as OPPO Enco Air2 Pro e OPPO Band 2. Let’s see them together.

OPPO FIND N2 FLIP

Thanks to its compact size it is pocket-friendly, suitable for every pocket and purse, perfect for all mothers for whom every inch of space is vital!

Furthermore, to contribute to this practicality, the new 3.5” external screen allows the phone to be used even when closed; Find N2 Flip saves not only space but also time, ideal for all mothers who have to juggle a thousand commitments. Finally, OPPO Find N2 Flip also stands out for its aesthetics, available in Moonlit Purple e Astral blackis perfect for all those who want to stand out.

We got to try it in the past few months and it made us fall in love with it! If you are curious you can retrieve the OPPO N2 Flip review here.

OPPO FIND N2 FLIP X QEEBOO

But it doesn’t end there! For all trendy and fashionable mothers, with the purchase of OPPO Find N2 Flip you will also receive one of the exclusive OPPO X QEEBOO covers for free.

The four covers dedicated to OPPO Find N2 Flip are characterized by Qeeboo’s pop graphics, such as the royal blue of Kong, a symbol of family and protection; the saffron yellow of the saguaro cactus, representation of strength and perseverance; the fluorescent green of Rabbit, an element of love and good luck and finally the orange of Scottie, a reassuring and faithful four-legged companion. The perfect gift to make the device even more stylish, but also to convey a message

OPPO RENO 8 PRO

OPPO Reno8 Pro is the ideal gift for all mothers who love to capture their best memories; thanks to the MariSilicon X processor, OPPO Reno8 Pro also allows you to record night videos in 4K and take photos even in low light conditions; every moment will be so perfect and faithful to reality that it will seem to be able to relive it at every glance.

OPPO RENO8

OPPO Reno8 is characterized by an elegant and refined design that adapts to any style, becoming a real accessory. Available in Shimmer Black colourway, it will be the touch of class the most attentive to detail mothers will love. Furthermore, OPPO Reno8 allows you to take photos in low light conditions, perfect selfies thanks to the AI ​​Portrait Retouching function and enviable portraits to share and review, perfect for the most social mothers!

OPPO ENCO AIR2 PRO

Enco Air2 Pro thanks to features such as active noise cancellation and two new professional sound effects created by OPPOthe addictive “Bass boost” and the crystal clear “Vocals”, allows you to listen to any song with unprecedented audio quality, choosing the effect via Bluetooth with a single tap to listen to them in the way you prefer.

Thanks to OPPO Enco Air 2 Pro you can create the perfect gift for your mother; just choose a song to dedicate to her and let her listen to it with her new OPPO headphones.

OPPO BAND 2

The more sporty mothers will love OPPO Band 2; this smartband becomes a real trainer on your wrist which includes the monitoring of more than 100 sports activities and the automatic recognition of the exercise in progress.

OPPO Band 2 can also be used for water sports; it is waterproof up to 50 meters, allows you to monitor your swimming style and keep track of your progress in the water. Give your mom a device that will help her spend some time on her personal well-being.

You can find our OPPO Band 2 review here.

