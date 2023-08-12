Here are the 2023 champions of the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship…

The stage of Tokyo Big Sight (Tokyo International Exhibition Center) in Japan sanctioned i champions for 2023 of the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship (WCS) 2023. This August 6 marks the return to the scene for the first time since 2019. And it has crowned three new Champions, each triumphant in one of the competition categories.

In the pulsating Main Event of Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game (TCG), Paulie Aronsonrepresentative of North America, dominated the final, battendor John Matthew Augustus Renteria Pastor of Peru. The win made Paulie Aronson the World Champion Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG 2023, a prestigious title achieved thanks to his strategic mastery. His skill in using a Dragon Link Deck led it to a 2-0 win.

The final of Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links was just as addictive, with Takagi and Yukoo which gave rise to a compelling comparison. After an uphill fight, Takagi emerges as the victor, with a final score of 3-0, demonstrating his skill and dedication in the domain of the game.

The inaugural edition of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, a 3v3 team tournament, added an electrifying touch to the event. The final saw the Team 7 face the snipehunters in an exciting confrontation. In the end, it was the snipehunters to conquer the victory, with a score of 5-3 in their favor. Josh, QuantalThink ed Emre were thus crowned the first Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.

Find more information about the tournament and all the different variations, physical and digital, of Yu-Gi-Oh on the official website.

