The Earth is going through what experts call the sixth great mass extinction, due to an acceleration in the loss of animal life compared to the last century. Obviously, one of the main reasons is climate change (but not the only one); here’s what they are 4 species currently threatened:

L’African forest elephant (Loxodonta cyclotis): once, there were five million, now there are only a few hundred thousand specimens alive. The main cause of their disappearance is poaching and habitat loss; The Amur leopard (Panthera panther): the most threatened creature on this list, it lives in the mountains of Russia, North Korea and China. Hunting and deforestation has decimated the population of this species, reducing genetic diversity and making reproduction difficult; The Northern big-eared bat (Northern myotis): at this moment, such bats are not at risk like the two animals mentioned above; however, since 2006, they have started to disappear due to an epidemic of white face syndrome, which has already exterminated millions and millions of specimens; There Yangtze neoporpoise (Neophocaena asiaeorientalis): This freshwater dolphin is seriously endangered due to shipping, fishing and pollution of the Yangtze River in China. It is estimated that there are only 1,100 examples.

Unfortunately, these these are just some of the animals which could disappear by 2050; for this reason, it is important to be sensitive to these realities and convey the message of respect for nature and animals. It is necessary to protect endangered species and their habitats.

