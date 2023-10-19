here are the 5 winners • Techzilla

OPPO has announced the five winning projects of the OPPO Inspiration Challenge 2023 that we told you about in this article, after the completion of the Global Final Demo Event a Singapore.

This year’s Inspiration Challenge, promoted from the OPPO Research Institute and supported by Qualcomm, GSMA 5G IN, Amazon Web Services e LinkedIn, saw participants submit proposals in two categories: “Inspiration for People” e “Inspiration for the Planet”, aimed at identifying solutions in line with OPPO’s philosophy in favor of“Virtuous Innovation”.

After three regional competitions and an acceleration camp, five winning projects were selected from 687 submitted by teams from 66 countries and regions around the world. These teams will collaborate with OPPO and its partners to bring their projects to life.

Jason Liao, President of the OPPO Research Institute said:

“We thank our partners and all the professionals and entrepreneurs who participated in this year’s OPPO Inspiration Challenge, especially the five winning teams who demonstrated incredible potential for technological innovation. After five months of in-depth evaluation, we were able to examine a wide range of innovative and cutting-edge solutions aimed at solving many crucial but often overlooked social issues, proposed by startups from all over the world. Through the Inspiration Challenge, we look forward to collaborating with these teams to spread the power of virtuous innovation around the world.”

During the Global Final Demo Event, OPPO collaborated with six startup teams, both this year’s edition and the previous year’s, to showcase their cutting-edge products and prototypes. For exampleBluepha Co., Ltd. collaborated with OPPO to create an ecological packaging for smartphones, beyond artistic installations made with biodegradable materialswhich highlight the lightness and flexibility of OPPO’s foldable smartphones and its commitment to the environment.

Woola, another startup focused on sustainability presented the packaging created for the OPPO Watch, made from recycled wool. One of the winners of last year’s Inspiration Challenge, TangTangQuan, returned this year to show the results of its collaboration with OPPO, promoting a blood sugar monitoring function for l’OPPO Watch 4 Prowhich allows diabetes patients to monitor their blood glucose levels in real time using a customized interface on the smartwatch.

This year, OPPO collaborated with for the first time Deloitte Chinto to present a Acceleration Camp prima del Global Final Demo Event. During this camp, experts from the OPPO Research Institute worked together with members of the software, hardware, investment and university departmentsOPPO’s research and IoT, together with industry experts from Deloitte China, to discuss with the top 15 teams and provide advice on technology, industry trends and business prospects related to their proposals.

At the end of the event, a jury composed of members of the OPPO Research Institute, from OPPO’s investment department and program partners, such as Temasek International, GSMA, Fidelity International e XNodehe selected the five winning projects among the fifteen finalists.

sold by

The judges evaluated the proposals according to four criteria: feasibility, innovation and originality, long-term potential and social value. Each winning team received a ffinancing of 50,000 dollarsi, as well as the opportunity to develop further your ideas in collaboration with OPPO and its partners. Furthermore, two projects, “3D Interactive Platform” and “Flint Paper Battery”, they received the awards People Choice nelle categorie “Inspiration for People” e “Inspiration for the Planet”, while “Impulse (Non Surgical Hearing Aid)” and “Flint Paper Battery” received Media Choice awards.

OPPO will continue to unite professionals, entrepreneurs and startup teams through the Inspiration Challenge, in order to develop and implement innovative solutions that allow more people to benefit from the power of technology.

For more information on the OPPO Inspiration Challenge and this year’s winning entries, you can visit the official website at

