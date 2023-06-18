The Japanese game developer Capcom is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a special gift for its fans. A selection of retro titles for the NES and Super Nintendo are currently playable in the browser for free. Among the games are classics like Street Fighter II and various Mega Man titles.

NES and SNES: Capcom games for free in the browser

Japanese video game developer Capcom is celebrating its 40th birthday. Although the company has been around since 1979, it’s only just since June 11, 1983, games are sold under the Capcom name sold. In the 40 years it has made a name for itself with game series such as Resident Evil, Street Fighter, Mega Man, Devil May Cry and Marvel vs. Capcom.

Just in time for the company anniversary, Capcom is offering its fans a special gift. Some of the most well-known retro titles can now be played in the browser for free. These are multiple games from the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) and Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNS) eras. In some, two players can compete at the same time, the whole thing even works with gamepads connected to the computer.

Specifically, fans can look forward to free variants of Mega Man, Mega Man 2, Mega Man X as well as Street Fighter II and Final Fight happy (Source: Capcom). All games are available in English and Japanese versions. However, the selected retro games will not always be available on the Capcom website. On September 28, 2023 they will apparently be removed again.

Super Nintendo games can also be played on the SNES Mini:

SNES Mini – All the Features of that Retro Console

Capcom: Free games with original instructions

In addition to the games themselves, Capcom has published some additional information that is sure to be well received by fans. For all games is the original instructions from the 1980s and 1990s available – in English and Japanese. In addition, the manufacturer has uploaded a photo of the original cartridge.