March is now winding down and this means only one thing for the most diehard gamers: the free games of April are arriving on the Epic Games Store. Well yes, announced today, the free titles will be available on the platform starting April 6, 2023.

April free games are Dying Light (in the Enhanced Edition) e Blazing Sails. No surprises for the first title, which was already leaked through a leak last week. Instead, the choice of is interesting Blazing Sails, a pirate-themed PvP game developed by Get Up Games released in 2020 by Iceberg Interactive. You don’t know either of the two games? Don’t worry, we’re here.

The free games of April 2023 on the Epic Game Store

Developed by Techland and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment in 2015, Dying Light is a first-person survival horror set in a city ravaged by a zombie outbreak. The game puts you in the role of Kyle Crane, a special agent of the GRE (a humanitarian organization), who is sent to recover a secret file stolen by a local politician turned crime boss. The game allows you to explore the city in freedom, with an open-world approach, using your parkour and fighting skills, and face the hordes of zombies that become more dangerous at night. Dying Light also features an online co-op mode for up to four players and a competitive one (in which one player can impersonate the zombie and challenge the others.

As anticipated Blazing Sails is a PvP set in the world of pirates that allows players to create their own character and ship. The title includes different game modes, maps, weapons and vessels. The gameplay combines elements of battle royale with those of naval simulation, offering a fast-paced and fast-paced combat experience. The game requires cooperation between crew members to manage the ship, repair damage, gather resources and deal with enemies. The whole is completed by colorful and cartoonish graphics and an ironic and irreverent tone.

You can redeem these two games for free from April 6, 2023 on the Epic Games Store at this link.