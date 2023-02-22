The EVO tournament is one of the biggest events of the year for fighting game fans. This is where a bunch of the best in fighting games go to test their might against their rivals.

Typically, EVO takes place around summer, but that doesn’t mean the hype train can’t leave the station. The fighting games that will be on the main stage at EVO2023 have been revealed, as seen in the Twitter post below.

Some anticipated games have been part of the tournament for years, such as Mortal Kombat 11, Tekken 7, and Dragon Ball FighterZ. Another big surprise is Street Fighter 6, which isn’t even out yet but should be when EVO launches.

Unfortunately for those wondering where Super Smash Bros. is, it hasn’t played in an EVO tournament since last year, when Nintendo decided to hold its own.

What do you think of the EVO roster? Should there be more games on this list?