LG announces the launch of the LG ThinQ UP upgradeable appliance collection which includes refrigerators, washers, dryers, ovens and dishwashers. Able to adapt to different needs and lifestyles, LG appliances allow you to integrate new functions and features, even after purchase.

Already marketed in South Korea, the LG ThinQ UP line of home appliances will be available internationally starting in March 2023, first in the United States and then in other key markets.

Built around the concept of Evolving with You that puts people at the center, LG ThinQ UP appliances can integrate new features during the course of their use: LG will in fact develop software updates and easy to install hardware componentsoffering specific options for each type of use, also based on user suggestions.

One of the custom features available for download in 2023 will be the mode Laundry Saver, available on ThinQ UP dryer models. Extremely useful for those times when you can’t unload the dryer right away, Laundry Saver keeps the drum spinning even after the cycle is finished (and until the dryer door is opened) to help prevent creases and odors. Another feature is l’Improved Nighttime Brightness Control ie an improved control of the night brightness of ThinQ UP refrigerators, which makes the interior lighting of the refrigerator dimmer during the night so as not to ‘blind’ when the door is opened.

All new features are optional and can be easily downloaded from the free LG ThinQ app.

“The LG ThinQ UP collection represents a new paradigm in the home appliance industry: it is a new and innovative solution that offers constant added value and a differentiated user experience,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “We will continue to develop lifestyles that offer excellent performance, practical features and customizable upgrades.”