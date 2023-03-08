March 8 is approaching and to celebrate Women’s Day, OPPO has prepared several promotions that will start from Saturday 4 March until 8 March itself, with promos on the Find X5 series, Reno 8 and on many accessories. All promos will be available on the official OPPOStore.it store

From Saturday 4 to Wednesday 8 March, for every €300 spent, a €40 discount will be applied, valid on bundled products, smartphones, audio devices and wearables.

For a gift complete with everything you need, OPPO bundles are the best choice; the discount will be applied to all bundles of the Reno Series, known for its elegant and refined design and advanced photographic performance, and on the Find X5 series, for unprecedented photos even at night.

Here are the details of the match:

OPPO Reno8 Pro, it is available together with OPPO Enco X2, OPPO Watch Free and a cover.

it is available together with OPPO Enco X2, OPPO Watch Free and a cover. OPPO Reno8, in combination with the OPPO Enco Free2 earphones and a cover.

in combination with the OPPO Enco Free2 earphones and a cover. OPPO Find X5 Pro which can be purchased in bundle with Enco X, OPPO Watch Free, and a cover.

which can be purchased in bundle with Enco X, OPPO Watch Free, and a cover. OPPO Find X5 is available, combined with the OPPO Enco X earphones, OPPO Watch Free and a cover.

is available, combined with the OPPO Enco X earphones, OPPO Watch Free and a cover. OPPO Find X5 Lite it is available together with OPPO Enco Free2, OPPO Band Sport Orange and a cover.

We remind you that, to learn more, you can find the reviews of the OPPO Come devices on Techzilla Reno8, Reno 8 Pro, Find X5 Pro, Find X55 Lite and also the Enco Air 2 Pro.

For women attentive to well-being and physical activity, OPPO Band 2 is the perfect smartwatch that allows you to monitor more than 100 activities sports and set your goals by optimizing your training sessions in a safe and gradual way or, alternatively, for a minimal but refined look, OPPO Band Sport, perfect to wear during your favorite sporting activities but also in everyday life.

OPPO Band Style instead, it is perfect for all sportswomen who don’t want to give up a touch of class during their workouts. Only until Wednesday, in further discount at an unmissable price of €39.99 instead of €59.99.

For all music lovers, the ideal gift is OPPO Enco Air2 Pro, the latest wireless earphones ideal for any type of listening that adapt perfectly to any audio content. Alternatively, OPPO Enco X2 that allow you to listen to your heart songs undisturbed by the sounds of the surrounding environment thanks to noise cancellation.

Still in the audio field, OPPO Enco Air2, earphones with an iconic design that guarantee audio quality and performance of another level, will be available for purchase at a price of €59.99 instead of €69.99. The surprises continue with OPPO Enco Buds2 available at €29.99 instead of €49.99 and OPPO Enco Free2i at €79.99 instead of €99.99.

Finally, the latest arrivals in the OPPO Reno8 T house, known for its 100MP rear camera and a trendy design in leather and fiberglass, and the A78 smartphone, elegant and refined thanks to the exclusive satin finish OPPO Glow 3.0 combined with the brilliant design of the photo body, in versions da 4/8GB+128GB, they are the ideal gift for technology lovers but with style.

Stay up to date on flash offers ed pricing errorsfollow your Telegram!