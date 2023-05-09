Here are the winners of OPPO’s Find N2 Flip Cover Screen Design Awards • Techzilla

The OPPO contest has ended which involved 10 countries with over 350 proposals for the creation of dynamic and static wallpapers dedicated to the new OPPO Find N2 Flip.

During the awards ceremony that was held on May 9 in Madridin Spain, the five winners received a cash prize of up to €7,500 and one OPPO Find N2 Flip each.

Thomas Chamberlain-Keen, concept artist and illustrator in the video game industry, grand prize winner commented:

“It seems like science fiction to see the first technological demonstrations of folding screens become commercial products, and this idea encapsulates why design is so important. Technological advancements are no longer aimless but always tend to turn those sci-fi dreams into reality”.

The Winners

It is possible to find the list of winners with the related artwork on the dedicated OPPO Design Awards website where it is also possible to view all the works sent during the contest.

The cover screen of the 1st prize won by Thomas Chamberlain-Keen



An opportunity for young creatives to showcase their skills

The OPPO Awards collaborates with two prestigious academic institutions, the NABA (New Academy of Fine Arts) e l’UDIT (University of Design, Innovation and Technology), per being able to reach emerging talent, as universities host young international communities and are global centers of culture.

David Perez Medina, professor and director of the master’s degree in Graphic Design of the UDIT is part of the jury of experts that selected the winners. He further added:

“It was a real honor to participate as a judge in this OPPO contest. I am delighted that young talents are being rewarded at European level. I sincerely thank OPPO for having shown such sensitivity and generosity towards the younger generations”.

In addition to connecting with young designers, OPPO is committed to maintaining contact with its users and encourages an open dialogue. For this reason, the winner of the prestigious award, il Community’s Favorite Award, will be chosen on the @OPPO.Europe Instagram account, allowing all users to vote for their favorite design.

A boost to the future of design

OPPO’s design philosophy is all about creating great product experiences that people love, and the OPPO Find N2 Flip is no exception. Its sleek and streamlined design, intuitive and easy-to-use flexion hinge, and great tactile feel make it stand out in the market. In particular, the large external screen is the perfect canvas for designers to unleash their creativity.

Vita Hsu, Head of Brand Creative at OPPO Europe, commented: “For OPPO, design is not just about creating products that are beautiful to look at. It’s about creating experiences that integrate seamlessly into people’s lives and elevate their daily routine. From the materials we use to the ergonomics of our devices, every aspect of our design process is driven by a relentless pursuit of excellence and a deep understanding of our users’ needs”.

A new form factor that frees creativity

The Contest is not the first occasion in which OPPO collaborates with universities to enhance young talents. OPPO has also launched initiatives such as Futureproof, an opportunity for college students to get free professional photos to kick-start their careers. With the proposition of the “Inspiration Ahead” brand, OPPO continues to cultivate the new generation in fields such as design, encouraging their fresh perspectives and innovative ideas.

“At OPPO, we fully recognize the unlimited potential of emerging young creatives”, said Eliza Li, CMO of OPPO Europe, “We cherish their power to transform the world; by nurturing talent, we can create a brighter future for everyone”.

