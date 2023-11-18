Here are the winners of the 2023 James Dyson Award: war, medicine and sustainability at the centre

The James Dyson Award announces three global winners: an international winner, a sustainability winner and a humanitarian winner. Selected by Sir James Dyson, each will receive €34,000 to support the next stages of their inventions.

The Life Chariot

Humanitarian Winner – The Life Chariot

Witnessing the conflict unfold in Ukraine, young inventor Piotr Tluszcz observed the challenges posed by medical evacuations in difficult terrain. This inspired him to design the Life Chariot, an off-road MEDEVAC ambulance that can be attached to any vehicle equipped with a hitch. The low weight and suspension of the vehicle make the journey of an injured person safer than in the trunk of a car.

The Life Chariot increases the evacuation capabilities of rescue teams by adding space for a casualty on a stretcher and two extra seats for medics or the lightly injured. The first two prototypes were delivered to the Ukrainian military medical unit and a Polish volunteer medical unit, after being tested on terrain such as mountain trails, forests, caves and mines.

“This year’s James Dyson Award gives a special humanitarian prize to Piotr, who has devised an ingenious way to recover injured people from difficult terrain. It’s also great to see how his iterative design process continues to respond to feedback from those who use it in the field,” comments Sir James Dyson.

The Golden Capsule, invented by Yujin Chae, Daeyeon Kim, Yeonghwan Shin and Yuan Bai

International Winner – The Golden Capsule

The Turkish-Syrian earthquakes of February 2023 caused over 55,000 deaths and another 100,000 injuries. During the evacuation process, doctors had to navigate difficult environments while carrying multiple IV packs for their patients.

In response to this problem, a team of student inventors at Hongik University in Seoul designed the Golden Capsule, a non-powered, hands-free IV device that takes advantage of the elastic forces and pressure differences of the air instead of gravity. This means doctors in disaster areas don’t have to hold IV packs while transporting patients, and electricity is not needed to control the infusion rate.

“The team identified the limitations of existing intravenous injection methods, which rely on gravity and electricity, in disaster areas. The Golden Capsule does not require the use of hands and can be placed anywhere, for example strapped to the side of the patient: it slowly deflates, pressurizing the IV in the patient and freeing doctors to carry out other life-saving tasks,” explains Dyson. The team’s development perspective is interesting: “We hope that this will be the new standard for IV packages, not only in emergency situations, but also in hospitals.”

E-COATING, invented by Hoi Fung Ronaldo Chan and Can Jovial Xiao

Sustainability Winner – E-COATING

In the Hong Kong SAR, air conditioning accounts for almost a third of total electricity consumption. Furthermore, every day over 470,000 glass bottles end up in landfill.

E-COATING is created from recycled glass waste and can be applied to roofs and external walls to reflect the sun’s rays, thus reducing the heat absorption of buildings. This allows for the reduction of the amount of electricity consumed for cooling solutions such as air conditioning and mitigates associated greenhouse gas emissions. “Ronaldo and Jovial have come up with a clever way to turn waste into something much more valuable. E-COATING saves a substantial portion of the electricity needed to cool the building. It’s a two-pronged solution that’s good for the environment and it saves money,” notes Sir James Dyson.

