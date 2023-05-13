Here comes Fybra by MCipollini from the Polini EP3+ EVO engine…

The brand of the sprint champion MCipollinipresents Fybra the e-bike for gravel e road dal motor Polini EP3+EVO. Good first, after the success of the model Flowthe new born Fybra designed to be an electric bicycle with a dual soul. In fact, it is designed to be performing for the gravel part and for the road.

Fybra arrives on the market in two variants: GX and R.

MCipollini presents Fybra, the e-bike for gravel and road with the Polini EP3+ EVO engine, site source

MCipollini Fybra GX and R two models compared

Let’s start with the model Fybra GX, in the range MCipollini it’s the first one bikes electric gravel. The first feature that catches the eye is the wide passage of the covers designed for 700c wheels. Added to this is one Suspension HiRide AR 1.5 integrated into the design with 18mm of travel. There fork is optimized for disks off-road specifics (160 e 180).

Furthermore, Fybra GX has a seatpost telescopic wirelesswhich can be operated directly by commands of the group. The frame of the Fybra GX gravel and Fybra R road models is the same, it is one monocoque con technology TCMwhich allows for continuity in the carbon fibers.

MCrpollini and Polini the winning couple

The engine Polini EP3+ EVO offers assistance to the new MCipollini Fybra. Whose e-bike instrumentation is complete with color display and power meter, which works in combination with the battery Polini from 500 Wh per 220 km Of autonomy maximum.

Another feature is the GPS tracker hidden in chassisable to allow protection from theft, assistance in the event of problems and tracking of the route, without the need for a dedicated recharge since it is self-powered.

Fybra GX e R they also boast luci integrate and powered directly by the electric bicycle to guarantee a ride in total safety even in conditions of minimal visibility.

Finally, the Fybra models also prove to live up to expectations on the bikepacking front: the threaded inserts on the frame and fork, as well as the optional kit, allow you to install luggage racks, mudguards and bikepacking bags, guaranteeing a optimal driving experience even in the most treacherous terrain.

MCipollini, all configurations, weights and prices

Below you will find all the specifications of the fittings and costs.

MCipollini Fybra GX it is available with a Sram Rival XPLR or Campagnolo Ekar groupset, with weights of 17 and 16.6 kg respectively.

MCipolinni Fiber R it is available with a Shimano Ultegra or Sram Rival AXS group, with weights of 15.7 and 16.1 kg respectively.

The proposed colors are two: Carbon – White Silver e Sand – Carbon Green. The bikes will be available in authorized stores from June.

Fybra GX Sram Rival AXS: 14.700 euro

Fybra GX Campagnolo Ekar: 12,050 euros

Fybra R Shimano Ultegra: 14.150 euro

Fybra R Sram Rival AXS: 11.050 euro