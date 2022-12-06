Do you want to sing? Well now you can do it directly with your favorite singers. How? With “Sing” the new Apple Music feature that makes available to budding singers, or even if you want to professionals, the possibility of singing your favorite songs following the text, spelled out to perfection, on the screen of your smartphone, iPad, computer or Apple TV connected to a television. If until now the scrolling lyrics function during a song, available not only on Apple Music but also in other music services, allowed you to sing following the scrolling lyrics on the screen ‘lighting up’ one line at a time, now with “Sing” things become simpler and more interesting, and more karaoke-like, with the “Real Time Lyrics” feature, because the lighting of the lyrics perfectly follows the words when they are sung, indeed the syllables when they are sung, which it means that, if you know the melody well, the chances of making mistakes are really reduced to a minimum. It also means, in all probability, being able to follow a rap song for which hyphenation is essential. And if you really don’t feel like singing the entire song, but only the refrain, for example, moving the scroll cursor of the song takes you directly to the desired point, music and lyrics.

Until now the possibilities of a karaoke on a mobile phone were somewhat limited, while “Sing” really allows us something more, not only a better handling of written text with hyphenation or even the division of text on the screen, one part to the right and one to the left, in the case of duets. Because the real peculiarity of “Sing”, the one that makes the product particularly interesting for a very large audience, is the possibility of singing ‘with’ the artist in the original version of his song. It is possible because on the right side of the screen you can activate a touch cursor which allows you to lower the volume not of the song but only of the singer’s voice, who can therefore act as a guide while remaining in the background and leaving the center of the scene to those who want to sing. without the favorite singer’s voice disappearing. Also because the volume can be adjusted as desired. Millions of songs are available for “Sing”, and Apple Music also offers 50 playlists with many songs divided by genres and styles.

Designed for iPhone and iPad

Technically speaking “Sing” is the improvement of the existing one, certainly not a sensational innovation, but the interesting thing is not so much that you can do advanced karaoke on your home TV, consoles have offered this and more for years, including choreography while singing, how much the fact that the product arrives, indeed perhaps more correctly, is designed for smartphones, or in any case for mobility. If you think that the audio of Apple mobile products, smartphones and tablets offer the best audio performance around, it is evident that the pleasure of being able to sing, for example in the car, alone or with magnificent family choirs, makes “Sing” decidedly palatable, as well as making it a collective pastime even where there is no television, or in truly extreme cases, singing in front of the fire on the beach without the need to carry a guitar and, necessarily, someone who knows how to play it. In short, the possibilities of “Sing” are very great, above all if we consider that to sing a song following the hyphenated text on the screen, there is no need to be Mariah Carey or Michael Bublè, on the contrary one can, with great tranquillity, even be completely stoned, and still having fun.

?

There is no doubt that someone will turn up their noses at the possibility of modifying an original song to the point of reducing Elton John’s or Eminem’s voice to pure background. But playing with music, let’s face it, isn’t a crime, any more than having fun with transfers putting a mustache on a poster of the Mona Lisa, or trying to rewrite “That branch of Lake Como” in our own way. Indeed, singing is decidedly liberating, positive, beautiful, useful. Singing better, with the real music of your favorite song and together with the singer you love, is just an advantage. When we want to hear him sing alone we certainly won’t think of doing it through karaoke.