Listen to the audio version of the article

A marketplace that moves between traditional currency, credits via a cashback that reaches 50% and the circular economy, with a nod to cryptocurrencies. This is the idea behind Extraconomy, a platform created by the Roman entrepreneur Andrea Sabbatini, co-founder of the start-up.

In the Extraconomy marketplace you can pay with the traditional currency, the euro, but it is also possible to take advantage of a 50% cashback system. By buying a good or a service, half of the value of what was purchased will be returned in Extracoin, an internal complementary currency.

These credits will then be spendable within the same marketplace, as well as convertible through a loyalty program. A third will soon be added to these two options, the crypto-currency Exc, already in the crowdfunding phase, which, defying the reverses of cryptocurrencies, will facilitate both the activities on the platform and the diffusion of this new form of payment in the future.

On Extraconomy you can find different product categories: used vehicles and online training courses, clothing, furnishing tools and articles for children, electronic devices, just to name a few.

The user can choose whether to be a seller or buyer of the goods made available on the digital showcase to take advantage of the complementary nature of the Extracoin credit which will grow based on the interactions between users on the platform itself, thus progressively increasing its economic power. Furthermore, by taking advantage of the showcase of an existing marketplace, the costs relating to the opening and maintenance of one’s own e-shop will be reduced, taking advantage of the community network which expands the business possibilities.