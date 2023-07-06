Here comes the New Abarth 500e: mission possible…

The campagna marketing for the New Abarth 500e, reads: mission possible. Created in collaboration with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

New Abarth 500e mission possible, source from the press office

This, to celebrate the principles shared by both brands of thrill driving, adrenaline, power and extraordinary performance. The new film hits theaters July 12 worldwide!

The next installment in the franchise continues to deliver exhilarating stunts and epic experiences, which can be enjoyed both in theaters and behind the wheel of Scorpion’s new electric car. The new Abarth 500e is welcomed around the world as a representation of the brand’s aim to create sports cars and to show how incredibly capable electric Abarth is.

In the spot, Ethan Hunt e Grace they are involved in an action packed car chase in the classic Yellow Fiat 500 Abarth. Under the facade, the new electric Abarth is waiting to be unleashed… In a dynamic and agile race against time, the Fiat 500 Abarth hurtles through the labyrinthine cobbled streets of Rome.

An exhilarating escape through the streets of Rome

During the exhilarating escape, turning day into night, the original 1960s model transforms into the New Abarth 500e, while the Scorpion logo darts through the city streets. It is definitive proof that Abarth makes the impossible possible.

This partnership allows Scorpion to perfectly translate the brand’s core goal of transforming ordinary cars into something extraordinary. Carlo Abarth’s main affirmation – in the 1950s – was to give everyone the opportunity to live their passion for driving every day.

