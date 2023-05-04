Here comes the new Ford Kuga Graphite Tech Edition…

The unique style of the new one debuts Ford Kuga Graphite Tech Edition, special paint and unique fittings. The new version of Ford Kugathe stylish and spacious SUV fromBlue oval.

The new Kuga Graphite Tech Edition introduces the special exterior paint for the first time in the Kuga range Grey Matter and offers, as standard, the most requested advanced driver assistance systems, both for parking without hands at the wheel and for automatically maintaining the distance from the vehicle in front and the cruising speed, in complete comfort.

This new distinctive variant is available in versione 2.5 Full Hybrid FWD e AWDcon CVT automatic transmission capable of developing a maximum power of 190 hp. Produced at theFord plant in Valencia, Spain, the Kuga Graphite Tech Edition it is already available to order in Europe, with the first deliveries to customers starting in June.

The new Ford Kuga Graphite Tech Edition makes its debut, special paint and unique fittings, press office

“There are many reasons whyi Kuga is so successful, representing an important part of our range. Among these is certainly the wide choice of engine power options, which also include the best-selling plug-in hybrid, a sporty look and a cutting-edge driving experience,” said Jon Williams, General Manager Ford Blue in Europa. “Now we’ve made it even more attractive to SUV buyers, with more eye-catching styling and all of our most sought-after drive technology available as standard.”

The new Ford Kuga Graphite Tech Edition, the Gray Matter for elegance-conscious customers

Il gray is a trending color for car buyers in Europe: in 2022 it represented 27% of new cars sold, becoming the most popular color choice across the continent. Available within the Kuga lineup only for the Kuga Graphite Tech Edition, Gray Matter provides a stark contrast to the unique 19-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels finished in Gloss Black.

The new variant is also available as standard with the ST-Line styling package, which includes an enlarged rear spoiler and red painted brake calipers, as well as aluminum pedals and treadplates inside, for a touch of sportiness. Customers also have the option to choose the Black Package, which offers specific black finishes for the roof, bright mirror caps, front fascia vents and rear spoiler, as well as 20″ bright black alloy wheels. inches.

The new Ford Kuga Graphite Tech Edition makes its debut, special paint and unique fittings, press office

The new Ford Kuga Graphite Tech Edition, with driver assistance systems available as standard

Almost 50% of all new Kugas ordered in 2022 is equipped with the Co-Pilot Pack di Fordan increase compared to 40% in 2021. This range of technologies has been designed to make driving less demanding, thanks to systems capable of automatically maintaining the cruising speed and the distance from the vehicle in front on the motorway, to warn of vehicles in the driver’s blind spot, to automatically adjust the maximum speed according to road signs, to allow hands-free parking maneuvers and much more.

Also standard is the Technology Pack, which helps drivers to have greater visibility, even at night, thanks to the adaptive and predictive Quad LED headlights that automatically limit the glare of other road users and the jet-fighter style head-up display, which helps drivers keep their eyes on the road by positioning all useful information, such as vehicle speed and navigation route indications, within their field of view.