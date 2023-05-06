here comes the update for autonomy and performance

Going beyond the Red Dot Design Award for Nothing Phone (1) and other devices of the Carl Pei brand, it is also worth dwelling on another issue concerning the well-known smartphone. Indeed, it was released the update to Nothing OS 1.5.4which brings with it optimizations in areas that are not insignificant.

In this regard, as also reported by PhoneArena, as well as made official directly through the Nothing’s Twitter profilethe software update announced on May 4, 2023 focuses on the improve the autonomy and performance of the device. Once you reach the update download screen, reference is made, among other things, to different contexts in which greater fluidity has been aimed, from animations to scanning QR codes.

In terms of autonomy, however, attention has been paid to standby consumption in a context in which the 4G / 5G switch is made. Then there is no shortage of news related to Bluetooth, fingerprint reader pattern, Google Safety Center and brand font optimized for the Cyrillic alphabet, as you can learn more about using the screenshot at the bottom of the news. By the way, from the latter it can be noted that the possibility of was introduced provide feedback directly from the settings and that there are also various fixes involved.

Right, not exactly referring to a “primary update”, but given the areas that Nothing has focused on, it was worth discussing the release of the whole. For the rest, it might interest you to know that Nothing Phone (1) supports Android 14 Beta 1.