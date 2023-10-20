Here is Fantalegends, the fantasy game dedicated to football born in Italy

Listen to the audio version of the article

Skill and strategy. Managerial vision and tactics on the field. All through an app. It’s called Fantalegends, and it is the first strategic fantasy football app created in Italy by Fabio Lamonaca, with more than 10 years of experience in the development sector, Federico Daniele Altamore and Davide Rizzi, all united by a passion for the world of gaming. What gives impetus to the project is the fact that “the online gaming and fantasy sports sector records an annual growth of approximately 13.9 percent”, also thanks to the ever-increasing expansion of smartphones and the internet.

«Too often we see games and applications launched on the market without in-depth knowledge of the entertainment sector – says Federico Daniele Altamore, co-founder of Fantalegends -. With Fantalegends we wanted to create a game for gamers made by gamers that could enrich the user experience from start to finish, identifying with the needs of the classic gamer. Although the world of e-sports and fantasy sports is more developed abroad, it is also growing a lot in Italy and is gradually demonstrating its potential.”

The aim of the game, as the promoters point out, is to “make the virtual entertainment sector healthier and more engaging”, allowing users to “test their managerial skills and at the same time their knowledge of football”. The main concept of the game consists in collecting the players’ cards (found in virtual packs) and then lining them up and obtaining objective scores based on their performances during real sporting events (currently Serie A and Champions League).

Fanta Legends, which has more than 15 thousand active weekly users, has already exceeded 50 thousand downloads on the Play Store and 30 thousand downloads on the App Store, obtaining a rating on both stores above 4.6.

As for the game, Fantalegends combines elements of sports simulation with the concept of fantasy sports. Each user takes on the role of manager of a virtual football team, making tactical and strategic decisions to achieve maximum success during real events.

The game is based on real statistics and evaluations, calculated via a proprietary algorithm, of the players’ performances to assign scores to their actions during real matches. The game modes. We move from the “Retrò” which allows players to deploy cards from past seasons, recreate historic teams and play even during the stopped championship, to the “Real” one, where users can participate in four different game modes every day of the championship, offering a wide variety of challenges and strategies. Finally, the “Club” mode, where users can access Real mode while challenging their friends. «Our vision is to create a fantasy football game that becomes a phenomenon on a European and American level, conquering football and sports strategy games fans all over the world – adds Fabio Lamonaca -.

The desire is for our platform to become the point of reference for fans of sports strategy games, offering them a wide range of immersive and engaging experiences.” The objective of the next few months is to «establish ourselves in Italy and expand into the most promising European markets in the next 3 years!. However, the founders’ ambition does not stop at football: the next goal is to develop similar games based on other major sports leagues such as NBA, NFL, NHL and other popular team games. «From a non-European perspective – concludes Davide Rizzi -, Fantalegends’ future objectives include primarily Saudi Arabia, a market in growing expansion especially from a football point of view, and India, a country which is expected to have the greatest growth in terms of digitalisation, where cricket has absolute supremacy, qualifying as the second most followed sport in the world“.