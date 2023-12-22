Here is Google’s NotebookLM, notes improved with artificial intelligence

Listen to the audio version of the article

After the presentation of the new generative model Gemini, the Mountain View company unveils NotebookLM, for now an experimental version being tested only for US users. Basically it is a tool for collecting notes and notes, but the difference compared to other similar products, such as Keep for example, is that NotebookLM works on the multimodal generative model Gemini as well as on the LLM (Large Language Model) PaLM 2. Both Ai are capable of enriching the experience with a series of particularly useful features in order to process and understand the content of the user’s notes.

A large area appears on the web page screen within which documents of all kinds can be loaded, stored and archived. Using the “Start typing” field, you can then ask NotebookLM to generate information starting from the content sent. You can create summaries, new texts, ask specific questions about the data and produce derivative operations.

On Google’s blog it is presented, “as a virtual research assistant capable of summarizing facts, explaining complex ideas and brainstorming new connections, all based on selected sources”. A fundamental difference between traditional Ai and NotebookLM chatbots is that the latter allows the linguistic model to be “rooted” in the sources that fed it. “Source grounding effectively creates personalized AI that is expert in the information relevant to you. Starting today, you can base NotebookLM on specific Google Docs of your choice, and we’ll be adding more formats soon.”

What NotebookLM promises

Once you have selected your Google Docs, you can do three things. The first is to get summaries. Once you upload a document, NotebookLM automatically generates a summary, along with key topics and questions to ask so you can gain a better understanding of the material.

You can also ask questions about the documents that have been uploaded for further information. For example, a medical student might upload a scientific article about neuroscience and tell NotebookLM to “create a glossary of key terms related to dopamine.”

Lastly, Google’s tool allows you to generate ideas, and this is perhaps the most surprising aspect. For example, a content creator might upload their ideas for new videos and ask: “Generate a script for a short video on this topic.” Or, a fundraising entrepreneur might upload their pitch and ask, “What questions would potential investors ask?”

Google is keen to point out that NotebookLM is a Beta version, created by a small team in Google Labs and as such “it is always important to verify the responses of the artificial intelligence against the original material”. Furthermore, it specifies that it does not use any of the data collected during use to train new AI models.