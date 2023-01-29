Listen to the audio version of the article

Seven years ago the Pokémon GO phenomenon broke out. It was if not the first certainly the best augmented reality experiment applied to video games. All over the world, walking the streets or in parks chasing Pokémon with your smartphone became a trend. And soon mass entertainment. Which had two merits. Reaffirm the global success of the franchise of Japanese monsters. And show the potential of geolocation to the huge public.

Behind it was Niantic, a company born from a rib of Google and founded by John Hanke, the man who created among other things Google Earth.

Seven years after ups and downs the numbers are still extraordinary. In five years, 465 billion Pokémon have been caught and trainers have traveled seven billion kilometers. This is for those who think that video games are exclusively for couch men and women. The numbers are relevant and even if they are addicted to the presence of Pokémon which, almost thirty years after their birth, continue to turn everything they touch into gold, they show that in smartphone gaming you can also experience something new.

The new game from Niantic is instead a variation on the theme which, however, does not lack creativity. NBA All-World launched January 24 on iOS and Android as Pokémon Go leans on a hugely successful franchise. In theory, the idea is to bring the NBA, the most popular sport in the United States with a nine billion dollar turnover in the metaverse of the real world. In reality it is a basketball-themed smartphone game, which takes advantage of AR technologies and the geolocation of maps in the wake of Pokémon Go. The challenges are 1 against 1, you use your thumb to defend and shoot for a basket. There are plenty of officially licensed gadgets and merchandise to buy. And you can challenge basketball stars. The basketball courts of this world have been transformed into courts where one can play and compete with the best athletes. Each player is defined by a level of experience which, if grown, makes him even stronger in attack, defense or physique.

We have tried it and it is raw with great potential. Unlike Pokémon there are more mini-games and therefore in perspective more types of challenges.