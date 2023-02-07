Listen to the audio version of the article

OnePlus 11 is among us. After the excellent OnePlus 10 Pro and the questionable 10T, Oppo’s new brand debuts with its flagship smartphone with the ambition of wanting to annoy the big ones. And he will succeed, we write it right away. The Chinese startup founded from 2013 to the end of 2013 by Pete Lau and Carl Pei and acquired by Oppo in the summer of 2021 returns to the market with a fast device as per tradition and with a truly improved camera. . With OnePlus 11 that we were able to try for a few days, the improvements are all there. It is no longer the surprising startup of the past that managed to contain very powerful hardware at a very low price. What it means? That the prices are in line with the market. OnePlus is not what it used to be.

How it’s done.

Let’s start with the look: if not exactly elegant, certainly particular in design. The three rear cameras optimized with Hasselblad software are wrapped in a high-relief circle that flares out from the edge of the smartphone with a squared-off structure. From OnePlus they say that the designers were inspired by the black holes of science fiction novels. The sensation is of a block that can be extracted. Inside it’s powered by Qualcomm’s latest high-end processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, comes with up to 16GB of RAM, and has a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display. The vanishing point is the compartment photographic. Finally, the OnePlus 11 has a maxi 5,000 mAh battery. It recharges in 20 minutes and as autonomy is fine.

At the photo?

Three sensors: a Sony IMX890 for the 50MP main camera with multidirectional PDAF and optical stabilization. The 48MP ultra wide angle uses a Sony IMX581 with autofocus and macro function, then there is the 32MP tele x2 with a Sony IMX709 sensor. Better than the 10 Pro, then. And in practice there is a step forward.