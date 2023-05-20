Here is Telly, the free 4K TV in exchange for your personal data

The project of the co-founder of the free platform Pluto TV (Ilya Pozin) has recently appeared online, which sells Telly, a 4K TV, free of charge in exchange for users’ personal data to then be resold to third parties for targeted advertising.

Telly is a 55″ 4K HDR TV with a tuner, three HDMI inputs, three USB inputs and comes with a USB stick with Android 4K operating system; obviously the TV connects via Wi-Fi and bluetooth to both the home network and wireless accessories.

The operating system is called TellyOS and is supplied on the USB stick mentioned above; under the TV there will be a second display and a soundbar. In the second display, smaller obviously, you will see targeted advertising, weather updates, news and much more based on the habits of those who use it. Telly is also equipped with a camera for video calls via Zoom, interactive activities and games (there will be 40 pre-installed). We also remind you that TellyOS will not allow you to install third-party applications such as Disney+, DAZN, Netflix, etc. for this a free Android 4K USB stick is given.

But how do you pay Telly? Simply by accepting the company’s terms, i.e. to make any personal data available to view advertisements and targeted suggestions based on the habits of those who use the TV; translated, privacy will be made available to third parties and, in Europe, almost certainly, this TV will not be marketed precisely because of privacy laws.

As far as pre-orders are concerned, the company has made 500,000 TVs available for the launch and 100,000 were booked in the first 36 hours, an excellent result; I remind you that Telly will be put on “sale”, for now, only in the USA.

Indeed, looking at the terms of service, one could label Telly as something invasive, and personally I also doubt that they could bring it to Europe without modifications, to make it compliant with the GDPR. Also in the contractual conditions it is specified that the webcam has a physical shield that can be activated by the user, but that in any case Telly will not collect any webcam data on its servers when the shield is open. The voice captured by the microphone will be sent to Telly’s servers when the voice assistant is activated, then it will be stored anonymously to make improvements to the service.

Telly specifies that if the user stops using the services (ie he expressly renounces them) he will have to return the TV to Telly. Furthermore, the TV cannot be resold.

And you, if it arrived in our country too, would you accept this compromise on privacy to get a free TV?