here is the Bandai Namco game line-up…

The gamescom 2023 approaches and Bandai Namco Europe does not want to be found unprepared. The company has unveiled its line-up of games that will be available to try at booth A21 in hall 6. These are five titles eagerly awaited by fans, ranging from the most diverse genres: action, fighting, adventure, management and anime.

Here is Bandai Namco Europe’s games lineup at gamescom 2023

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Among the games on display, it stands out Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, the new chapter in the series from FromSoftware and Bandai Namco Entertainment. The game allows you to customize your Armored Core with a wide choice of components and weapons, and to take on missions in breathtaking three-dimensional scenarios. Visitors to gamescom 2023 will be able to get a taste of the game ahead of its release on August 25th.

NARUTO x BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS

For anime lovers, Bandai Namco Europe offers NARUTO x BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS, the latest installment in the Ultimate Ninja STORM saga. The game features anime-like graphics and fast-paced, fun combat. Also, it includes a story mode with an original story dedicated to Boruto. At the stand it will be possible to compete in 1-on-1 duels!

SAND LAND

Another game that will please anime fans is SAND LAND, based on Akira Toriyama’s manga. The game follows the adventures of Demon Prince Beelzebub, Sheriff Rao and the Demon Thief as they search for a legendary source of water in a desert world. SAND LAND will be presented for the first time in Europe at gamescom.

Park Beyond

For those who prefer management games, Bandai Namco Europe has Park Beyond in store, a new IP that allows you to create and manage an amusement park out of the ordinary. The game offers the opportunity to indulge yourself with crazy and innovative attractions, and to test your skills as a manager. Park Beyond is already available from June 16th.

TEKKEN 8

Finally, for fans of fighting games, Bandai Namco Europe brings TEKKEN 8, the sequel to the legendary series, to gamescom. The game promises to be the most beautiful and spectacular of the series, with incredible graphics and a combat system focused on aggression. At the stand it will be possible to challenge other visitors with their favorite characters!

In addition to these five games, Bandai Namco Europe has announced that there will be more surprises for visitors to gamescom 2023. The event will be held in Cologne from 23 to 27 August.

