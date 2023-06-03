Home » here is the date, new refresh processors?
here is the date, new refresh processors?

here is the date, new refresh processors?

After seeing the most recent demo of Meteor Lake with VPU at Computex 2023, the time has come for the long-awaited announcement by enthusiasts: here’s when theInnovation Event di Intel of 2023.

The watchers are of course the processors Intel Raptor Lake Refreshthe so-called fourteenth generation, but it is possible that there are other surprises or even no hardware announcements, given that it is not an event necessarily designed for this purpose.

In short, everything is still possible but the dates to mark on the calendar are those of 19 and 20 September 2023 in San Jose.

However, in addition to consumer CPUs it is possible that there will also be room for some more details on the next milestone in the GPU roadmap of Intel ARC, tra Alchemist+ e Battlemagethe launch of which should be set for Q3 2023 and Q1 2024 respectively.

Over the past events, there has been room for both dedicated graphics and consumer processors, but also for workstation and the professional market, therefore it cannot be excluded that this year too all the points of interest of the blue team will actually be touched.

In the meantime, let’s remember that in the last few days rumors have been unleashed on the web, especially after the opening of NVIDIA to Intel Foundry Services, even if in the immediate future there should still be TSMC.

