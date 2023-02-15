Foldable smartphones are strange things: you don’t realize how intriguing and fun they are to use until you pick one up; after that you won’t want to do without it anymore. It’s a bit like what happens with the new Find N2 Flip, the latest foldable born in the Oppo house, which we were able to try for a few days before the launch and which comes with all the credentials to compete in the still small folding market compared to that of “traditional” smartphones, but in continuous expansion.

The new Oppo smartphone, just presented in London, is the third marketed by the Chinese company after Find N and Find N2, but it is the first to leave China to conquer new markets. Unlike its predecessors, the Find N2 Flip closes like a clamshell to become extremely compact: when folded, what is perhaps the main differentiating feature from the competition immediately catches the eye: a larger than average interactive display cover with no borders, a good 3.26 inches and 900nits of maximum brightness. An always-on display through which you access the widgets with which you can read up to six notifications at the same time, answer calls, take selfies using the main camera, consult the weather or the calendar of appointments, quickly reply to messages and record voice notes, all while waiting for the range of functions to expand with new compatible apps. More generally, the goal of the Oppo designers seems to be to minimize the need to open the phone and, with it, to incur distractions. Which also explains why the customizations of the cover display – which also include cute Tamagotchi-style interactive animals – remain hidden from the always-on display waiting for an interaction.

«Launching the Find N2 Flip means for us to send a message of innovation – explains Isabella Lazzini, CMO Oppo Italy – because we are presenting a product that arrives after three years of research and development and four prototypes. A foldable born to enter a still young and extremely competitive market, where to be successful you need to know how to offer something more. The cover screen that enables a new user experience, the largest battery in the category and the camera created together with Hasselblad – he continues – are among the features that define the Find N2 Flip, with which we make our debut in a perhaps still niche market in Italy with 100,000 pieces, but which all studies indicate as growing between now and 2026″.

Balanced hardware

Under the “hood” of the Find N2 Flip beats a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, making its debut in Europe, produced with a 4nm process and equipped with dual-SIM 5G. There is also the already well-known proprietary MariSilicon X NPU for image processing – inaugurated with the Find X5 – which, for example, intervenes for night video processing, allowing you to record ultra-sharp 4K footage even in low-light conditions. lighting. In this regard, the main camera of the Find N2 Flip is a 50 megapixel one equipped with the tested Sony IMX890 sensor with f/1.8 equivalent and 23mm lens, while the second ultra-wide camera uses an 8 megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor, with a lens equivalent to 16mm. Instead, the front camera has 32 megapixels, with a Sony IMX709 sensor (21mm). If desired, the large external display lid in 17:9 format allows you to view a clear preview of selfies using the Dual Preview function. Finally, thanks to the collaboration with the historic camera manufacturer Hasselblad, Find N2 Flip is also equipped with the “Professional and XPAN” photo modes, where the latter allows you to shoot videos with cinematic-style framing.

Relatively light, the Find N2 Flip weighs 191g and has a thickness of 7.45mm, furthermore softened in appearance by the curved glass back cover with precision micro-arc. The edges are in polished aluminum, while the lid is made of resistant anti-fingerprint glass and a micro-etched wave pattern on the hinge. Available in the two colors Astral Black and Moonlit Purple, once opened the Oppo foldable features a 6.8-inch E6 AMOLED HDR10+ display in 21:9 format with 2520×1080 resolution and adaptive refresh rate from 1 to 120Hz and peak brightness of 1600nits .

Second generation zipper

The Flexion Hinge deserves a separate discussion: revised and corrected to the first version, it is TÜV Rheineland certified for its ability to withstand over 400,000 bends (100 times a day for ten years), and allows the Find N2 Flip to be used folded between 45 and 110 degrees without opening or closing by itself. This allows for example to place it on a flat surface to take photos or shoot videos as if it were placed on a small tripod. The FlexForm mode, which recognizes when the screen is folded and rearranges apps such as the camera by moving the preview image to the top of the screen, is also optimized for applications such as WhatsApp and Zoom, allowing the smartphone to be placed on the table during video calls. Smaller in size than before, the Flexion Hinge also allowed Oppo designers to opt for a 4,300mAh battery with 44W SUPERVOOC charging, which charges the battery to 50% in just 23 minutes (and up to 100% less of an hour), and which should guarantee autonomy for an entire day of use.

Long live the Find N2 Flip

Equipped with the ColorOS 13 operating system (optimized for the new form factor) and which allows you to make the most of the external display such as the Flexform mode, the Find N2 Flip is also the first Oppo smartphone to offer four years of ColorOS updates and 5 years of security updates, thus guaranteeing a good longevity of the investment necessary to purchase it, and equal to the recommended retail price of 1199.99 Euros (with 8 GB of RAM 256 of storage).