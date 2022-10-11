Listen to the audio version of the article

On October 25th Meta Quest Pro arrives, the first viewer of a new range equipped with the most advanced technologies, designed to work in the metaverse. A move devised, along with others, to realize the great promise of the metaverse, a year after changing the name from Facebook to Meta.

Meta Quest Pro costs € 1,799, three times the price of Quest 2, and is aimed at content creators, professionals as well as the usual early adopters. That is, those who are willing to pay much more than others for a new and not yet fully mature technology.

The Quest Pro includes face and eye tracking, which serves to humanize avatars so that conversations in VR feel more personal.

The promise is that the viewer will be able to translate our facial expressions into avatars. But also the gestures. Meta is also launching new “self-tracking” controllers alongside its new headphones, which means that each controller has “built-in sensors” that can “track their position in 3D space independently of the headphones,” according to Meta’s blog post. on the product.

REUTERS

Meta has also integrated what it calls the “color mixed reality experience”. It uses cameras on the outside of the headset to allow people to see the world around it and overlay digital graphics while wearing the device. Attention, this is not a complete novelty: the Quest 2 also has this mixed reality feature, but only in black and white. From a technical point of view, the Quest Pro is a leap forward from all points of view. Power, comfort, display. It has a Snapdragon XR2-Plus processor instead of the Quest 2’s XR2, 12GB instead of 6GB of memory and 256GB of storage instead of the 128GB and 256GB models. It weighs 722 grams against the 503 of the Quest 2 and is much more balanced in weight. Its screens offer a resolution of 1800 x 1920 pixels per eye with a maximum refresh rate of 90 Hz, as well as a new display technology that, according to Meta, offers 75% higher contrast than that of the Quest 2. Some Competitor headsets may beat the Quest Pro in specific features, but the mix of upgrades make it a top-tier product. With only one compromise: the battery lasts almost half, 1-2 hours, compared to the Quest 2, according to the first technical tests. But even now it is common for many users to be in the metaverse with the headset plugged in.

Some technologies – Meta announced – will arrive next year even on cheaper viewers. Meta also announced that Quest for Business, its subscription bundle for Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro, which includes essential administrative features such as device and app management, will arrive next year. Mark Zuckerberg, in presenting the viewer during the Meta Connect event on October 11, recognizes however that the triumph of the metaverse cannot wait for everyone to equip themselves with a viewer. So now his goal is to bring the metaverse everywhere, on every device and app, as pointed out in the event, among other things he will make his social Horizon Worlds accessible from the web and bring his own platform to collaborate Workroom on various devices . He also announced the integration, in Workroom, of Zoom, 3D modeling and “Magic Rooms”, which allow teams to create VR rooms with people from both remote and personal environments. It is no coincidence that the first part of the event was dedicated to how much money the developers are already managing to make with the metaverse apps.

REUTERS

“To date, over $ 1.5 billion has been spent on games and applications in the Meta Quest Store,” he cited various economically successful apps. Meta needs to build a whole new ecosystem, from scratch, bringing in as many partners as possible. Moves that will lead to better and more games, among others, such as the just announced Iron Man Vr and Among Us Vr. But also products for business and work. So Meta announced an enhancement of partnerships with Microsoft, Accenture, Adobe among others. Microsoft will bring Teams and Windows 365 to Quest Pro. Quest Pro avatars will land on Teams and Zoom. That’s why the Quest Pro is central in this new phase of the strategy with which Zuckerberg wants to make the metaverse a widespread and central reality in our lives, but this vision is still distant and without a strong business case. And in the meantime it will cost Meta another tens of billions of dollars. The company said investments in the Reality Labs division, responsible for building the Metaverse, reduced operating profits by $ 10 billion in 2021.

The company’s share price has plummeted nearly 60% in the last year, not just due to general market and advertising problems in Meta and Instagram; it also weighs the skepticism of some investors that the metaverse could become. Highly profitable soon. In late September, the company announced a freeze on most hires and Zuckerberg warned employees that the first layoffs could be imminent.