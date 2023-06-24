Home » Here is the mission that will drag the disused satellites to burn them in the atmosphere
Technology

Here is the mission that will drag the disused satellites to burn them in the atmosphere

by admin
Here is the mission that will drag the disused satellites to burn them in the atmosphere

The satellites launched into space are more and more, and with them increases the risk of running into dangerous situations, due to massive presence of space debris around the Earth. Many companies have proposed different solutions, but one in particular could take matters into their own hands.

After hearing about the Russian satellite that disintegrated in orbit, we now know that the scientific community is concerned about the potential dangers posed by the so-called “Kessler syndrome”; in this scenario, one cloud of debris surrounds the planetpreventing any space operation.

To solve the potential problem, the Astroscale company decided to try a rather conventional method: connect with a dead satellite and deorbit it, burning it up in the atmosphere. The name of their new project is ELSA-M.

The project was born following a previous successful demonstration with ELSA-D. On this first mission, the ELSA-D lead spacecraft released a “guest” satellite, which was then successfully recaptured through the use of magnetic technology. Surprisingly, the host satellite was released and re-engaged numerous times, confirming the feasibility of the mission.

However, as reported so far, this is just one of four tests for deorbit to have had a positive confirmation. The results of the other tests have not yet been announced, but one thing is certain: in order to commercialize the project, Astroscale will necessarily have to further demonstrate its reliability in the future.

Meanwhile, we can limit the increase of space debris with some precautions, such as building satellites with unusual materials.

You may also like

Italy extends the moratorium to recognition systems f…

“Final Fantasy XVI” Weilei Review: Where will “Final...

Anti-fraud investments are a priority for companies

Windows 11 has an unsolvable BUG “serious CPU...

Nextcloud: Warning of a new IT security gap

Unrealistic hype about CO2 binding through algae farms

Greentech Awards: Climate Innovation Award 51 companies apply

What is Reddit and how does it work?

Scandal shooter conquers the Steam charts for release

Astronomers discover new multi-planet orbiting binary star system...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy