here is the new 49″ Ultra Gear monitor with 32:9 aspect ratio

LG presents the new UltraGear series gaming monitor (model 49GR85DC) with a 49-inch curved display, 32:9 aspect ratio and an ultra-high refresh rate of 240Hz.

The new LG model offers smooth gameplay and top-level image quality, two key features to ensure a highly immersive gaming experience. While designed for gaming, the 49GR85DC monitor is also ideal for productivity or entertainment, thanks to its advanced multitasking capabilities and extra-large screen.

Featuring a 49-inch display with Dual QHD (5120 x 1440) resolution and 1000R curvature, the new LG UltraGear gaming monitor ensures clear and vibrant visuals. The large 32:9 aspect ratio screen extends the game action while the 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time make game play super responsive and games more realistic and dynamic. VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certified, the 49GR85DC monitor has a contrast ratio of 3000:1 and a peak brightness of 1000 nits, which delivers vivid colors and deep blacks. The three-sided bezel-less design ensures immersion and concentration during even the most demanding gaming sessions, and the Hexagon Lighting LED lighting on the back of the monitor allows you to create an even more immersive gaming setup.

In addition to the features that make it perfect for gaming, the 49GR85DC monitor offers a number of multitasking features that allow you to take full advantage of its large 32:9 screen. Among these there are for example the Picture-in-Picture (PIP) and Picture-by-Picture (PBP) modes: the PIP mode allows you to view content from another source in a dedicated window, while the PBP mode allows to work with multiple windows open at the same time, conveniently dividing the screen into two distinct sections.

The new monitor offers connectivity via DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1, two important interfaces for those who love to play on PC and console, both functional to play fluidly at 240Hz with Dual QHD resolution. Finally, the gaming experience is further enriched by DTS Headphone:X audio, which delivers exceptional three-dimensional sound in headphones.

“The gaming monitor market continues to mature and grow, as does the demand for large displays that offer a high refresh rate and great image quality,” said Seo Young-jae, senior vice president and head of IT at LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “Perfect for gaming and multitasking, the new LG UltraGear is a premium and versatile display that solidifies our commitment and ability to meet the diverse needs of today’s consumers.”

Available in the US, the new UltraGear gaming monitor will launch in key European markets, including Italy, over the next few months and in Asia later this year.