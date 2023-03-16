Looking kneeling with a certain naturalness the model wearing the new space suit designed by Axiom Space for NASA, the one with which the next astronauts will walk on the lunar soil, any space enthusiast will remember the awkward movements of the first pioneers of the Apollo missions.

Who knows if the new diving suit, designed by the aerospace company for the return of man to the moon with the Artemis program, it will really allow unknown agility for example a Charlie Dukeprotagonist of one of the funniest videos shot over half a century ago, while bouncing on his knees in an attempt to get back on his feet trusting, rightly, in the reduced gravity on our satellite.

Of course, the new space suit concept looks less bulky, an English adjective that best suits the space-suits of half a century ago: bulky, large, awkward to move. AxEmu (acronym that stands for Axiom Extravehicular mobility unit) was chosen by NASA for the Artemis III mission, expected, at least according to the latest available timeline, in 2025. The American company, the same one that is designing and building a private space station , presented it at the Space Center in Houston during the Moon 2 Mars festival. It’s a prototype, which will be updated and will undergo changesbut it’s what the first astronauts, the first woman and the first person of color to tread the lunar regolith in over 50 years will wear.

The suit, like those of the Apollo program, will be white, to reflect the sunlight and avoid overheating problems. The one presented has been painted in Axiom colors and logo, in collaboration with the costume designer of the For All Mankind series, to hide design details owned by Axiom Space. NASA has signed two different contracts, with Axiom and with Collins Aerospacefor the development of space suits and has already announced that this will be on board and worn by the astronauts of Artemis III.

As suggested, the new suit will aim to give the wearer “more flexibility, more protection to withstand the harsh environmental conditions and specialized instruments for exploration”. It will have an autonomy of 8 hours, more than the 6 of the suits now used by astronauts on the International Space Station, and a panoramic helmet to have a greater angle of view, also equipped with lights to illuminate where there is shadow. This is an important detail: the Artemis program aims to explore the South Pole of the Moon, where the sunlight is constant but oblique. So there will be many dark areas, especially inside the craters, where you hope to find ice. Furthermore, since the time of the Apollo program, no astronaut has ever had to wear a suit to walk on the surface of another celestial body: “We are carrying on the legacy of NASA and designing a suit that will allow astronauts to operate safely and effective on the Moon – he said Michael Suffredini, President and CEO of Axiom “Axiom Space’s Artemis III spacesuit will be ready to meet the complex challenges of the lunar South Pole and help increase our understanding of the Moon to enable a long-term presence there.”





AxEmu has an entrance from the rear, similar to the Russian Orlan, the one worn by the Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti during extravehicular activity in July 2021, each astronaut can wear it without the need for help from a colleague. Another not insignificant detail concerns the Axiom contract: NASA is now purchasing a suit supply service, but Axiom will be able to use the same design for other activities, such as the private space station in Earth orbit. Or maybe for individuals who want to send their own crew to explore the resources or offer very exclusive holiday packages.