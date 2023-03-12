Sony today unveiled the NW-A306 music player, the new entry in the Walkman series that packs superior audio quality into an agile design, reproducing notes and voices faithfully to the artist’s intentions.

The NW-A306 model will satisfy even the most demanding users, looking for the right balance between style and sound quality. Sleek yet compact, it lets you download and stream even more songs. The NW-A306 series was created to offer spectacular musical experiences from every point of view, starting from the practical one: in addition to having Wi-Fi connectivity, the player weighs only 113 grams and can be managed comfortably both from the 3.6 ” (9.14 cm), both with physical tactile controls.

The unique milled aluminum frame of NW-A306 provides higher rigidity, ensuring low impedance, stable and clear sound and powerful bass.

The S-Master HX digital amplifier, specially developed for the Walkman, is compatible with the native DSD format. Supported by new high-quality lead-free solder, it reduces distortion and noise over a wide range of frequencies, for fuller, deeper sounds.

Like the latest Signature Walkman model, the NW-A306 also features gold-containing reflow solder, resulting in better sound localization and a larger sound space.

The player’s quality audio is the result of the carefully arranged components inside, including a dual clock circuit, a film capacitor and a resistor for pure audio.

The new NW-A306 upscales compressed digital music files using artificial intelligence applied to the source (Edge-AI) and DSEE Ultimate (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine). The ever-evolving algorithm is now able to achieve lossless audio quality comparable to that of CDs (16 bit 44.1/48 kHz), restoring acoustic nuances and dynamic range, to give a more complete and immersive listening experience .

Further progress over the past is DSEE Ultimate technology, which upscales music downloaded or streamed via Wi-Fi and is also compatible with wireless headphones.

Our products are not only stylish, but also environmentally friendly. Confirming Sony’s commitment to reducing the environmental impact of its products and operations, the packaging of the NW-A306 music player is made without the use of plastic.

The NW-A306 music player will be available in Europe from January 2023.