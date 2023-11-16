Here is Watsonx.governance, IBM’s AI Gen for the transparent management of companies

Listen to the audio version of the article

IBM continues to push the accelerator for the integration of artificial intelligence into the company, introducing further innovations on its Watsonx, the suite of machine learning tools, hardware, models, data storage and consulting services, assembled under a single umbrella to to tempt companies that don’t want to miss out on the generative AI trend. Following the announcement of new generative data services for watsonx.data, a self-contained suite of pre-trained base models; the integration of the basic models of watsonx.ai within some of its software, comes watsonx.governance, the service offered by IBM that helps companies manage AI in a secure and transparent way. In the intent of IBM Watsonx .governance is the service that enables the responsible deployment of models and applications for governance, risk assessment, privacy concerns, bias mitigation, and compliance. Principles on which IBM bases its entire AI architecture. This is to manage, monitor and govern Ai models from IBM, open source communities and other model providers, helping companies meet upcoming security and transparency regulations and policies around the world by monitoring and fixing biases , deviations and, in general, the new equity metrics of Large Language Models. “Corporate boards and CEOs are trying to harvest the results deriving from the most powerful AI models, despite the risks due to the lack of transparency and failure to govern these models has held them back,” said Kareem Yusuf, Ph.D, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Growth, IBM Software. “Watsonx.governance is a one-stop portal for companies struggling to integrate and manage LLM and ML models, providing them with the tools needed to automate AI governance processes, monitor models, and take corrective actions, all with one greater visibility. Its ability to translate regulations into enforceable policies will become increasingly essential for businesses as new AI regulations take hold around the world.”