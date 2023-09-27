Here we go: Get out of the feature factory

Moin

Stefan Mintert works with his customers to improve the corporate culture in software development. He currently sees the greatest potential in leadership; regardless of a hierarchy level. He gave himself the task of leveraging this potential after a career path with a few changes of course. Originally coming from a computer science background with several years of consulting experience, he initially founded his own software development company. He discovered that leadership has to be learned and good role models are rare. It became apparent that the greatest need for support from his customers in software development was not in producing code, but in leadership. So it was clear to him where his company Kutura was headed: improve leadership so that the people who develop the products can develop and grow themselves. Stefan has been writing for Heise as a long-time freelancer for iX since 1994.

A new blog is starting at this point and I would like to tell you in advance what you can expect here. The blog is titled “Escape the Feature Factory.” What’s it all about?

I have been involved in “agile projects” for many years. I put that in quotation marks because sometimes they aren’t projects at all and in many cases what companies do doesn’t have much to do with agility

Instead, what I often observe is that software developers have to code something as quickly as possible (that’s why it’s called a “sprint”) that they don’t really know what it’s actually for. The ticket is called a “feature” and the “feature factory” is ready. Process tickets on the assembly line. Is it like that everywhere? Absolutely not! But it happens, and my filter bubble says: not that rare!

What is left behind? Quite a lot and including things that can be important to software developers. Clean code, code quality, reducing technical debt, coding great things, co-developing something that has impact and meaning. When developers point this out, it is sometimes said “from above” that they want to “polish the engine room” (cf. gold plating). Conversely, teams complain that they are not being heard. Obviously, communication is not successful in such cases.

So far, so bad. This isn’t the first time you’ve read this whining; That’s available elsewhere too.

One thing, however, is important to me, and that is what I think is missing so far: answers to the question: What can every developer specifically do to get out of the feature factory?

What I’m seeing is that many team members have either resigned themselves to the status quo or are waiting for some savior. Then the Scrum Master or Agile Coach should take care of it. Then the PO should write better tickets. Then the team leader should… Then should… And so on. But we as developers can do something; and I think it doesn’t work without us. (I once studied computer science and therefore allow myself to use the overbearing “we”, even though I have long since left development).

And that’s what this blog is going to be about. I see myself as a kind of escape aid from the feature factory. If you don’t want to go out at all, you won’t find any interesting articles here. But if you want to get up, if you want to bring agility back, back to the responsibility of the people who develop software, you will find impulses, a change of perspective and concrete recommendations for action here. One thing I can’t promise is that all proposed solutions will be convenient. On the contrary, sometimes things don’t work without controversial conversations.

By the way, I don’t care much about agility. Agile is just a vehicle to achieve improvement. Sometimes it is a useful vehicle, sometimes not. More important to me are transparency in the company, assumption of responsibility (also by software developers) and the needs of the people in the company. And what is lacking most: leadership… or leadership, if you want to call it that. Everyone in the company can eliminate this deficiency. I would be happy if you worked on this together with me.

About me

My name is Stefan Mintert. A long time ago I studied computer science. I then worked as a consultant for technical topics for a few years before I started developing customized software for customers with a small team. Two startups and a major change of course later, I now primarily work as a consultant in the areas of leadership, corporate culture, happiness at work and transformation. Today I’m less interested in technology. Today I’m interested in the people who develop new products, how they work together and how they are managed.

What I want to write about here does not just come from my own experience. Rather, topics, thoughts, views and opinions that I have gained from working together and learning together with my colleagues at Kutura are incorporated here. Who these people are can be found at kutura.digital/team. Together we offer our customers help with changes in culture, leadership, agility, customer focus and much more. What we see as special is that we provide support at all hierarchical levels at the same time, from the CEO to middle management to the developers.

I would like to mention a second source for blog posts: What connects me with the title of the blog, “Escape the Feature Factory”, is that we at Kutura offer workshops under the same heading that help you escape the Feature Factory. I won’t point this out in the posts to avoid surreptitious advertising. I mention it here to show that the contributions come from practice. Because in the workshops I learn what motivates other developers.

If you look for me on social media, you can find me on LinkedIn and of course on the web at Kutura.

And now we can really get started… with the first post.

Bye. Stefan

PS: As a Hamburger by choice, I like to start a conversation with “Moin”. This has nothing to do with the time of day. Wikipedia cites that the word comes from “moi”, which means “pleasant, good, beautiful”. And I think it’s not a bad thing to start a conversation like that in our conflict-ridden times. Everyone here can interpret this for themselves. From “Good day” to “Pleasant reading” everything is included.

