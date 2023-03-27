Anyone who’s seen not only John Wick: Chapter 4, but any of the films in the series will no doubt wonder what kind of training Keanu Reeves had to pull off such a plethora of demanding fight sequences. Fortunately, Reeves’ coach, Patrick Murphy, recently sat down with GQ to talk about the process and how he prepared Reeves for the role.

The workouts, we’re told, revolve around cable and band resistance activities and zero-weight training, because the goal was never to increase muscle mass, but to affect Reeves’ posture, alignment, and stability so he can take on such a demanding 50-something shooting schedule.

Beyond that, getting into John Wick shape also requires modern recovery efforts, and that means cryotherapy and ice baths, as well as a diet consisting of whole foods and recovery supplements to keep the actor in fighting shape.

But of course, training at this level requires consistency and a strong mindset, and Murphy said Reeves worked out every day (even on weekends) after the stunt, and he“Second to none in focus and effort in physical roles”.

If you’re looking for something to stay in shape for a while, check out Murphy’s workout via GQ.