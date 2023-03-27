Home Technology Here’s How John Wick Stays in Shape – John Wick: Chapter 4
Technology

Here’s How John Wick Stays in Shape – John Wick: Chapter 4

by admin
Here’s How John Wick Stays in Shape – John Wick: Chapter 4

Anyone who’s seen not only John Wick: Chapter 4, but any of the films in the series will no doubt wonder what kind of training Keanu Reeves had to pull off such a plethora of demanding fight sequences. Fortunately, Reeves’ coach, Patrick Murphy, recently sat down with GQ to talk about the process and how he prepared Reeves for the role.

The workouts, we’re told, revolve around cable and band resistance activities and zero-weight training, because the goal was never to increase muscle mass, but to affect Reeves’ posture, alignment, and stability so he can take on such a demanding 50-something shooting schedule.

Beyond that, getting into John Wick shape also requires modern recovery efforts, and that means cryotherapy and ice baths, as well as a diet consisting of whole foods and recovery supplements to keep the actor in fighting shape.

But of course, training at this level requires consistency and a strong mindset, and Murphy said Reeves worked out every day (even on weekends) after the stunt, and he“Second to none in focus and effort in physical roles”.

Here is an ad:

If you’re looking for something to stay in shape for a while, check out Murphy’s workout via GQ.

See also  Leonardo points to a "planet b" made of bits

You may also like

Sloths Five Episode 593 – Nerd News –...

It is rumored that Microsoft will increase the...

Amazon is selling the Samsung Galaxy A53 with...

Reminder: eShop purchases on Nintendo 3DS and Wii...

150 years with the cable car through the...

Amazon spring offers: Really good deals even without...

Resident Evil 4 All Bounty Quest Solutions (Chapter...

How to make AI models less biased? You...

Super giant Intel LGA 7529 socket 132 P-core...

iPhone, emergency SOS via satellite arrives in Italy....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy