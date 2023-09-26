Here’s how YouTube intends to help creators with artificial intelligence

Listen to the audio version of the article

Even YouTube has succumbed to the charm of Generative Artificial Intelligence to offer creators new tools for creating more original and engaging videos. The historic announcement was made during the annual “Made On YouTube” event where CEO Neal Mohan announced a suite of AI-powered features, “tools to help creators and artists push the boundaries of creative expression, making difficult things simpler and dreams that seem impossible more attainable.”

Among the most surprising innovations stands out Dream Screen, an option that will allow you to add video backgrounds or images generated by AI to your Shorts, simply by providing a basic idea. In this way, creators will be able to create unique settings for their video content, without placing limits on their imagination. The feature will reportedly launch later this year and won’t be the only new feature that will harness the potential of artificial intelligence in video creation.

To make it easier for users to create and share videos directly on YouTube, the YouTube Create mobile app was developed and released in beta version in 8 countries around the world – United States, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Indonesia, India, Korea and Singapore – . The application offers simple and intuitive video editing tools such as automatic subtitles, voiceover functionality and access to a library of filters, effects, transitions and royalty-free music with beat matching technology. Tools that will allow even less experienced creators to create quality content and share it without waiting to edit.

Beyond this, YouTube has introduced additional ways to help creators reach new audiences. These include Aloud, the dubbing feature – currently being tested in English, Portuguese and Spanish – which will allow creators to translate their videos into other languages, opening the doors to a global audience. Added to this is Creator Music, which will allow you to find the soundtrack of your content extremely easily: just carry out a targeted search, and the artificial intelligence will suggest the most suitable music for the video. This feature is expected to be launched by the platform next year, in conjunction with the YouTube Studio option that will use AI to prompt video ideation and encourage creative brainstorming that precedes the creation of the video. Insights personalized for each channel and based on what audiences are already watching and most interested in. New developments are coming that indicate the beginning of a promising phase for content on YouTube.